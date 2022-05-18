Burrell media exec Linda Jefferson dies following illness

Linda Jefferson, senior VP of Group Media Services at Burrell Communications Group, died last week after a short illness, according to an obituary issued by the company. She was 69.

Jefferson began her career with Burrell in 1984 and spearheaded the development of the Chicago agency's integrated communications strategies. She also led communications planning and buying on some of Burrell's key accounts, including Comcast, American Red Cross, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, General Mills, Toyota and Coca-Cola.

During her nearly 40-year tenure at Burrell, Jefferson offered insightful perspectives on Black Americans, promoted a greater understanding of the Black consumer market and was a part of the agency’s culture team.

"She was widely respected by our clients and her peers across the advertising community as a trusted authority," said McGhee Osse, co-CEO. "Linda helped to establish the science of targeted media, as well as its effective implementation, but more than that she was just a good person and one of our finest. We are heartbroken by this loss."

Prior to joining Burrell, Jefferson worked as an international media planner at Tatham-Laird & Kudner and in 1978 began her career at J. Walter Thompson advertising, where she was an assistant media planner. Throughout her career, she racked up multiple awards, including Ebony magazine's 2004 Advertising Agency Award for "Outstanding Women in Marketing and Communications," and in 2013, she received the MAXX Lifetime Achievement Award from Target Market News.

Jefferson was on the Chicago Children’s Choir board and was a founding board member of Targeted Advertising Professionals (TAP). She went to Loyola University of Chicago and Northern Illinois University, where she majored in biological sciences with a minor in chemistry.