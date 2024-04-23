Madonna Badger and Debby Reiner team up to form Futura Collective

‘A new chapter’ after 25 years

Badger will continue in her role as chief creative officer, while Reiner will be CEO of the new agency. Joining them at Futura as founders are Kelli Tuggle as president and Celeste Holt-Walters as chief content officer. Tuggle was most recently chief operating officer of Grey North America. Holt-Walters led production at the Badger Agency for the past decade.

“Madonna has had her name on the door for 30 years, and we don’t take a name change lightly at all,” Reiner said. “But after much conversation, we came to the conclusion that it wasn’t just about adding names to the door. It was about starting a new chapter, much more future-oriented, and also a collective of people.”

Badger and Reiner have years of familiarity working together on brands for Procter & Gamble Co., among others, including on current agency client Clairol when it was a P&G brand (Wella Co. now owns Clairol). In addition to P&G and Wella, the agency also works with Target.

Combining efforts to form a new agency seemed like a natural move, the two said in an interview with Ad Age. They’ve been discussing the idea for the past six months.

“Madonna and I have actually known each other for 25 years,” Reiner said. “We have worked together as partners and collaborators on different sides of the table. At one point, I was actually her client many years ago. We always hit it off and had an enormous amount of respect for each other and found our skills were super complementary. So we always felt there was some kind of destiny for us to work together.”