Madwell lays off 10% of staff

Independent agency Madwell has laid off 10% of its staff of nearly 150 employees. The Brooklyn-based agency has a footprint in Denver and Hong Kong as well.

“For nearly 13 years, Madwell has grown consistently, retaining our team through ups and downs, and even the worst of the pandemic,” David Eisenman, CEO of Madwell, said in a statement. “As an independent agency, we have prided ourselves on our ability to make decisions not purely guided by the bottom line. Unfortunately, shifting economic realities and client budgets have required us to adjust accordingly. It was a gut-wrenching decision, but a necessary one for the continued health of the agency."