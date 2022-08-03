Agency News

Martin Sorrell on S4's hiring pause and profit warning—plus his metaverse bullishness

After reducing S4's full-year earnings estimate and pausing hiring, Sorrell is now looking to “build back better”
By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 03, 2022.
Crocs picks Digitas as its global creative and media agency of record
Credit: Bloomberg

Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital lowered its full-year earnings estimate a few weeks ago amid a "hiring break" and after 2021 financial results were postponed twice due to audit issues. Now, S4's executive chairman is looking to "build back better." 

S4 reduced its guidance to £120 million ($123 million) from approximately £154-£165 million ($157 million-$169 million). In a statement, S4 claimed that its content practice had staff costs that “continued to increase ahead of the gross profit/net revenue growth rate.” As a result, S4—which owns Media.Monks—issued a “brake on hiring.” This is in line with moves by Google, Amazon and Facebook, while other companies including Shopify have issued layoffs.

S4 is still targeting “like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth” of 25% for the year, but shortly after the updated guidance was released the company’s stock market value dropped by 50%. 

Ad Age interviewed Sorrell a week after S4 issued its profit warning. This interview is edited for clarity and length.

How do you plan on coming back from this?

We have to build back better. We are not here for the short term, we're here for the long term and we just have to reestablish, obviously, credibility has been affected, so we have to build back better. We have to in a way, start again. Obviously, it's not starting again where we were four years ago. The company has doubled in size organically—I'm not talking through deals, it's doubled in size or will double in size from 2020 to 2022. The organic growth rate, as you also saw from the guidance, was over 25%, and we reiterated that guidance for the full year. There aren't many companies in our industry, however you define our industry, that are growing at this rate. So, some analysts talk about it as being growing pains. It is not easy to grow a business organically. Forget about deals that have added another 25% [of employees] each year. So you're growing about 50% a year, which puts a lot of pressure on the systems and processes. That's something we have to get right. So some people would describe it as growing pains. That's probably a little charitable, but I think directionally it’s probably true. 

How much of your revenue comes from the content side?

It’s about 60%. About 30% comes from data and analytics and digital media; about 10% comes from tech services.

How many employees are in that content practice?

It's just under 6,000 people.

You also mentioned a hiring freeze?

No, we called it a hiring break. The reason we said hiring break, is we're obviously going to hire people if we think there are revenue opportunities behind hiring or revenue maintenance or development around hiring, we'll hire them, but our headcount has been growing and over the last year we've doubled the head count. Half of that has come through deals and half of it has come through organic growth.

But what happened in the first half is the rate of growth of personnel costs was greatly higher than the rate of growth of net revenue. So they've been recruiting very aggressively in the first half. In theory, you could lower the rate of hiring and by the end of the year, we will have got it more in balance. In other words, in the first half of the year, you hire faster than your net revenue growth, and in the second half of the year, you hire slower than your net revenue growth. But the reason that you did that in the first half was to provide the resources for the second one.

Do you foresee any staff trimming in the future?

We have to get our costs in line with where our revenues are. We have to see how things develop as we go through the rest of the year, but I think every organization is [slowing down hiring]. Google has slowed the pace of its hiring and so has Microsoft. You're going to see and hear more about [agency layoffs], particularly in agencies that are exposed to traditional media.

What does Media.Monks' first-time appearance on the Forrester’s Wave report (which included Media.Monks as one the 13 “significant” creative and content service providers alongside Accenture, BBDO, Deloitte, Ogilvy and others) mean to you?

It demonstrates that the model is working, at least in terms of building relationships with clients. Our mission is to create a new model and disrupt the old. We have now over 9,000 people in 32 countries and we are trying to deliver seamlessly for our people and our clients. So I think what the Forester thing does is signal that we are making inroads in the content area, in the analytics and digital media area, and last but not least, the technology services area; it's only 10% of our revenue, but it's growing the fastest of our operation. The issues that we faced have been more in the content part of the operation. Technology services and data and analytics have continued to grow strongly.

Meta saw ad revenue fall in the second quarter and e-commerce companies including Shopify had layoffs. How are you viewing the digital landscape right now?

I think there are some dynamics at work. There are clients who believe that the worst thing you can do is cut brand spending or advertising spending in the recession. What we've seen is two things: Clients are by and large moving down the funnel looking very closely at media mix modeling, looking very closely at measurement, return on investment and looking at performance. Now all of those things should benefit us in theory. That’s one bucket. The other bucket that we've seen is there's a little bit more delay in decision-making.

In terms of cuts, no [I haven’t seen any], but to be brutally frank, clients like to keep agencies motivated and they really don't tell the agency either until one minute before midnight or even past midnight. I think being realistic about it, I think we've seen people move down the funnel. So that would explain, for example, why you've seen the problems at Snap or the problems at Facebook. They tend to be more upper funnel work.

In terms of impact, you saw the holding companies in the second quarter … they're forecasting six or seven percent [revenue growth] for the year and we're saying, we'll do excess of 25% for the year so there continues to be a very significant gap in revenue generation between the digital part of the marketplace and the traditional.

What do you think of other holding companies having increased their guidance so far this year?

All of their guidances imply a lower growth in the second half. Mathematically, Publicis may have pushed up to 6% or 7%, but what they did in the first half it implies they're going to slow in the second half. Now, whether that's because they really believe it's going to slow, or they're just being cautious and under-calling, it is another question. Analysts say either they think that's what it's going to be, but most of them think that they're just trying to be excessively cautious.

Are you still bullish on the metaverse and Web3 moving forward?

[Revenue from metaverse work] is relatively small, but it's growing rapidly. If you look at it as a percentage of the whole [revenue], it’s only about three or four percent of the whole. So it is yet to gain significant revenue traction, but it will. So we remain very bullish on that. We remain very bullish on things like Apple TV, on Microsoft's position now in advertising given their tie-up with Netflix, given what they did with Xander and AT&T all these things will make Microsoft a force along with Apple TV. They [Microsoft] were a little bit of a force before in advertising, but now they are going to be a real force. 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

