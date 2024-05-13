Mary Wells Lawrence, trailblazing copywriter and agency founder, dies at 95

Match made in heaven?

Wells Lawrence retired in 1990 at age 62, selling the agency to BDDP International, Paris. In 1997, Wells BDDP ceased operations.

“In finding this combination of the French agency [BDDP] and ours it seemed perfect. It just seemed made in heaven,” Wells Lawrence told Ad Age. “They were young and aggressive and did very good work and in our first love affair got along sublimely. And I thought it was going to be a crackling, new younger version of Wells Rich Greene ... so I left feeling very smug and very, very happy.”

“But I also left having sold my stock, and I think if you sell your stock and you’ve done a good job of investigating everything that you really should shut up and I don’t think you ought to hang around. ... I did think when they started having various problems that they might have come to me and asked ‘What do you think we’re doing wrong here?’ and I would have loved to have had that opportunity. But they didn't.”

In addition to having a big life in advertising, Wells Lawrence had a rich one outside it. During the Ad Age interview in 2002, she talked, among other things, about being friends and neighbors with U2’s Bono.

“I haven’t retired,” she said, at the time aged 73. “The advertising business is one aspect of my life. There are all kinds of things in my life I am doing. ...I’m not going to get on a leash for anybody. But then I have a couple of other ideas. I’ve just started.”

Wells Lawrence was preceded in death by her husband, Harding Lawrence, the former chairman and president of Braniff Airlines, who died in 2002. She is survived by two daughters, Katy Bryan and Pamela Lombard; stepson State Lawrence and stepdaughter, Deborah Lawrence; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.