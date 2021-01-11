Agency News

McCann agency names Chris Macdonald chairman and CEO

Plus, Harjot Singh is promoted to global chief strategy officer and MRM CEO Kate MacNevin adds the title of chairwoman
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on January 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
WPP consulting vets Joanna Seddon and Nik Gharekhan branch out on their own

 Chris Macdonald, Harjot Singh and Kate MacNevin take on larger roles within McCann

Credit: Courtesy McCann

McCann Worldgroup Chairman-CEO Bill Kolb made several key leadership appointments today, including naming Chris Macdonald, previously global president of advertising and allied brands, chairman and CEO of the McCann agency network. Harjot Singh—who was serving as chief strategy officer for the group's Europe, Middle East and Africa region—was moved to global chief strategy officer of the McCann agency network and MRM CEO Kate MacNevin added the title of chairwoman.

The moves are intended to "underline the importance of the individual agency brands in the global McCann Worldgroup integrated marketing services network," according to the company. They are the latest by Kolb to build out his leadership team after he took over as chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup in October, succeeding Harris Diamond, who retired.

“The foundation of McCann Worldgroup, since its inception over 20 years ago, has always been to offer both best-in-class expertise through each agency and best-in-class integrated solutions to meet our clients’ needs,” Kolb said in a statement. "The work, the talent, and most critically, the creative effectiveness that we have been recognized for—more than any other network over the last five years—must flourish within each of our agency brands. And each of these brands has its own unique culture while all sharing the same McCann Worldgroup core mission, values, and methodologies.”

Related Articles
McCann CEO Harris Diamond to exit, Bill Kolb takes over
E.J. Schultz
McCann announces further leadership shifts
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Agency Brief: McCann Worldgroup promotes Singleton Beato to global chief DE&I officer
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Macdonald has served in various roles over his 15 years with the McCann network, taking on the title of global president of advertising and allied agencies in 2018. He's also served as president of North America, president of New York and chairman and CEO of McCann London from 2008 to 2013.

"McCann has an incredibly rich history of creativity and innovation, partnering with some of world’s biggest and best brands, and is full of fantastically talented people," Macdonald said in a statement. "I look forward to building the best future for our clients, partners and all our people around the world.”

Macdonald will now focus on leading the McCann network alongside Singh. Macdonald commented on Singh's appointment: "Colleagues and clients consistently credit him with bringing clarity and delivering measurable impact. He has led our network in Europe to an unprecedented industry record of being ranked the most creatively effective agency network in the region for five consecutive years and I am delighted that he will be bringing that track record of success to the global McCann team," he said.

Suzanne Powers, who was named to global president and chief strategy officer of McCann Worldgroup in October, added that, with Singh's appointment, "we now have in place the industry’s top leadership across all of our agency networks, further cementing our belief that the triumvirate of leadership (creative, strategy and business) leads to best-in-class creative effective work.”

On MacNevin's promotion, Kolb said: “She is respected not just among our partners, but across every level of our organization because of her relentless dedication and determination. I have worked with Kate for over a decade, and she has earned this role based on her historic success of advancing growth, capability expansion and overall leadership of our global MRM team.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

WPP consulting vets Joanna Seddon and Nik Gharekhan branch out on their own

WPP consulting vets Joanna Seddon and Nik Gharekhan branch out on their own
Wunderman Thompson's longest employee Ginny Bahr recalls her storied 69-year career

Wunderman Thompson's longest employee Ginny Bahr recalls her storied 69-year career
Early-bird pricing for Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards entries ends tonight

Early-bird pricing for Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards entries ends tonight
Roth Associates Founder Dick Roth dies at 84

Roth Associates Founder Dick Roth dies at 84
Shiner beer names new agency after Richards Group exit

Shiner beer names new agency after Richards Group exit
Home Depot enters next round of creative review

Home Depot enters next round of creative review
Moderna delivers first-ever consumer ad campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day

Moderna delivers first-ever consumer ad campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day
Mark Penn on what to expect from the MDC Partners-Stagwell Group merger

Mark Penn on what to expect from the MDC Partners-Stagwell Group merger