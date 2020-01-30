McCann New York names former BSSP CCO Matthew Curry as deputy chief creative officer
McCann Worldgroup made a series of key promotions and hires to expand its creative department including the addition of Matthew Curry as deputy chief creative officer of its New York office. Curry is the former CCO of independent agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners in Sausalito, California.
McCann also elevated Shayne Millington to global executive creative director from executive creative director and VP; promoted Holly Hessler to executive creative director from group creative director; hired Cristina Reina and Kathleen O’Brien as executive creative directors; elevated creative duo Dominick Baccollo and Jason Ashlock to group creative directors; and recruited Camilla Flesche Kristiansen as design director.
McCann New York co-CCOs Sean Bryan and Thomas Murphy said in a statement they are “thrilled to be able to add more incredible creative talent” and “look forward to the entire team driving our success forward throughout 2020.”
Curry was the CCO for BSSP until he parted ways with the agency in July. He previously held creative roles at 72andSunny Los Angeles, David&Goliath, Saatchi & Saatchi, AKQA, BBDO and Ogilvy, and will lead Verizon at McCann.
Millington is based in New York and has led key work for Microsoft, including its 2019 “Changing the Game” ad that appeared in last year's Super Bowl; and this year’s 60-second Big Game spot featuring San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers, who will become the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl.
In her new role, Millington will lead the Microsoft account globally.
Hessler has most recently worked on the Verizon account at McCann. She previously spent time at 72andSunny, TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A., Deutsch L.A. and TBWA\Media Arts Lab.
Reina joins the agency from DDB New York, where she was head of art and group creative director. O'Brien hails from Grey New York, where she worked for 21 years, rising through the ranks from copywriter to group creative director across the WPP agency's fashion and beauty brands.
Ashlock and Baccollo co-lead creative for clients The New York Lottery, Lockheed Martin, Qualcomm and Hornitos Tequila at McCann New York.
Flesche Kristiansen most recently led brand and design shop Snowflake Design, which she founded eight years ago. Before that, she spent six years at Saatchi & Saatchi New York, where she was the creative designer for its Procter & Gamble Innovation Group and then head of design for the Publicis Groupe agency's creative department.