McCann New York’s Devika Bulchandani becomes president of North America
McCann New York President Devika Bulchandani has been promoted to president of McCann North America.
Bulchandani retains her current office leadership role while broadening responsibilities across all of the U.S. and Canada. She will now oversee 1,500 employees across McCann agency offices in Detroit, Minneapolis, San Francisco; Casanova//McCann in Los Angeles; and McCann Worldgroup Canda which spans offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. The New York office houses 700 employees.
"Devika is respected not just among our clients and industry partners, but across our organization for her relentless drive, determination and focus on finding creative solutions that impact our clients' businesses," Chris Macdonald, McCann's global president of Advertising & Allied Agencies, said in a statement.
Macdonald was the president of McCann North America until he was elevated in his current role last year.
Bulchandani first joined McCann in 1997. She was promoted to president of New York from managing director of the agency in 2017. At the time, she reliquinshed her additional role as president of McCann XBC, McCann Worldgroup's dedicated agency for Mastercard that she also helped establish in New York as a founder in 2012. (Bulchandani became president of McCann XBC in 2014.) She also served as chief strategy officer of McCann New York before becoming managing director.
As president of New York in 2017, Bulchandani was key in that year's launch of the award-winning Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street for State Street Global Advisers. (In the latest development in that saga, The New York Times reported last week that State Street is currently suing creators of copycat Fearless Girl statues in cities like Melbourne, Australia, over copyright infringement.)
Bulchandani has helped lead McCann to be recognized by Ad Age's A-List for four consecutive years, and to become the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the U.S. by the Effies in 2019. She is also the winner of multiple 4A's Jay Chiat Awards for Excellence in Strategic Planning, was named a Working Mother of the Year by She Runs It, and is the recipient of an AdColor Innovator Award.
In June, McCann New York won the U.S. creative account of TGI Friday's, adding to clients like Mastercard and Microsoft, which was recently named an Ad Age 2019 Marketer of the Year.
"Devika has demonstrated in her New York leadership role that she has the vision and energy to drive multiplatform growth and creativity on behalf of our clients,” Harris Diamond, chairman-CEO of McCann Worldgroup said. “Under her stewardship over the last couple of years, McCann New York has become one of the industry’s most recognized agency offices globally for creativity, effectiveness and business growth."