DDB names new global president and global chief operating officer

Lubar, who has been with McCann for over 12 years, took over the North America role in July 2021 following Devika Bulchandani’s departure to WPP's Ogilvy. Prior to that, Lubar served in multiple leadership positions at the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency, including president of McCann’s Asia Pacific region and CEO of McCann London.

Lubar assumes his new role in October, reporting to DDB Worldwide CEO Marty O’ Halloran.

“There was an immediate simpatico between the two of us and whenever you take on a job, especially of this scale that level of connectivity that you have especially with the individual that's bringing you in is imperative," said Lubar. "The second piece is DDB is just a fabulous organization and, and has a fantastic creative heritage and an opportunity like this doesn't come up very often.”

Given the Omnicom network has around 10,000 employees in 63 countries, Lubar’s global leadership history was a key selling point for O’ Halloran.

“This is a global role, so the fact he's worked in Asia, Europe, and North America that's really important, because a lot of people in North America sort of look at everything through a North American lens and don't really understand the cultures around the world,” O’ Halloran said. “We have to actually make sure that we are really diverse in terms of our thinking.”

'Transformation journey'

O’ Halloran also will look to Lubar to help him in what he says has been a “transformation journey” over the last couple of years for DDB, which has included putting a focus on integration and building up the network’s digital, data, experiential and consulting expertise. This is a strategy O’ Halloran helped implement as CEO of DDB Australia, where he said “almost 50%” of the staff had a “data technology or experiential sort of background.”

“We’ve totally transformed the way Mars [Wrigley] looks at us because we've brought consultants on our team, we’ve got data analysts and data strategists and ecommerce experts,” said O’ Halloran. As an example, he cited the digital components of DDB’s recent Skittles campaign in which the brand went on an apology tour to make amends to fans for ditching its original lime flavor.