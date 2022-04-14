Michelob Ultra’s controversial sports ad may go global despite negative reviews

The athletes chosen for the spot faced the issue firsthand, Alejandro Gutierrez, premium brands director at Michelob Ultra owner Anheuser-Busch InBev, said in an interview. Chávez, for example, scored a zero in diving at the 2012 Olympics and deleted her social media after facing harassment from the public. "It's like only 0.5% of the total population who get the possibility to participate in the Olympics, and people are being super mean to them because they didn't perform the way we wanted them to," Gutierrez said. He said the brewer is forging ahead with the campaign despite negative sentiment because the message is too important to ignore—and not just for the sake of athletes.

Noting that the majority of people in Mexico are trying to live a healthy lifestyle, he said that if the average consumer sees high-performing athletes quit the sports they love due to the pressure, "How could it even be possible for a day-to-day person to even consider starting something better in their life?”

“We’re trying to strike a balance between enjoying sports, but also enjoying life,” Gut co-founder Gaston Bigio said. “Many brands, sportspeople, the press, social media, they know how tough the pressure can be for these people. They are athletes, yes, but they are human beings and we are starting to see more and more and more often that they want to be treated as human beings, not like machines.”

The ad concludes with narrations, including "Impossible is impossible,” “Don’t sacrifice everything,” and “You are not invincible." It ends with the low-cal beer brand's slogan, “It’s only worth it if you enjoy it,” appearing on the screen.