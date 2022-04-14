Michelob Ultra’s controversial sports ad may go global despite negative reviews

Michelob Ultra is running a spot in Mexico that is perceived negatively by 81% of viewers—and it's trying to take the work global anyway.
The commercial, from Gut, Mexico City, illustrates the intense pressure professional athletes are under in a bid to relieve it. The effort features top-performing Mexican athletes, including soccer player Guillermo Ochoa, diver Arantxa Chávez and gymnast Isaac Nuñez, struggling with their individual sports. As that happens, the voiceover, seemingly representing social media commentary, taunts them with biting phrases like, "These are not the athletes we deserve" and "The whole team is a joke." As the ad goes on, the athletes seem to give up and the words, “What kind of pressure have we been putting out there?” appear on screen. The spot then speaks to the athletes: "To find your greatness, you need to find your joy."