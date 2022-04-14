Agency News

Michelob Ultra’s controversial sports ad may go global despite negative reviews

Brewer believes the message about athletes is too important to ignore
By Keira Wingate. Published on April 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter, boosted by media wins and Publicis Sapient
Credit: Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is running a spot in Mexico that is perceived negatively by 81% of viewers—and it's trying to take the work global anyway.

The commercial, from Gut, Mexico City, illustrates the intense pressure professional athletes are under in a bid to relieve it. The effort features top-performing Mexican athletes, including soccer player Guillermo Ochoa, diver Arantxa Chávez and gymnast Isaac Nuñez, struggling with their individual sports. As that happens, the voiceover, seemingly representing social media commentary, taunts them with biting phrases like, "These are not the athletes we deserve" and "The whole team is a joke." As the ad goes on, the athletes seem to give up and the words, “What kind of pressure have we been putting out there?” appear on screen. The spot then speaks to the athletes: "To find your greatness,  you need to find your joy."

The athletes chosen for the spot faced the issue firsthand, Alejandro Gutierrez, premium brands director at Michelob Ultra owner Anheuser-Busch InBev, said in an interview. Chávez, for example, scored a zero in diving at the 2012 Olympics and deleted her social media after facing harassment from the public. "It's like only 0.5% of the total population who get the possibility to participate in the Olympics, and people are being super mean to them because they didn't perform the way we wanted them to," Gutierrez said. He said the brewer is forging ahead with the campaign despite negative sentiment because the message is too important to ignore—and not just for the sake of athletes.

Noting that the majority of people in Mexico are trying to live a healthy lifestyle, he said that if the average consumer sees high-performing athletes quit the sports they love due to the pressure, "How could it even be possible for a day-to-day person to even consider starting something better in their life?”

“We’re trying to strike a balance between enjoying sports, but also enjoying life,” Gut co-founder Gaston Bigio said. “Many brands, sportspeople, the press, social media, they know how tough the pressure can be for these people. They are athletes, yes, but they are human beings and we are starting to see more and more and more often that they want to be treated as human beings, not like machines.”

The ad concludes with narrations, including "Impossible is impossible,” “Don’t sacrifice everything,” and “You are not invincible." It ends with the low-cal beer brand's slogan, “It’s only worth it if you enjoy it,” appearing on the screen.

More news from Ad Age
Horizon Media and Nielsen to launch multicultural planning platform
Jack Neff
Agencies return to office—inside the bumpy transition
Tony Case
Trio of Rethink execs depart to form new shop with No Fixed Address
Ann-Christine Diaz
Agency news you need to know this week
Keira Wingate

It may take some time for the message to be heard, however. Gutierrez said the initial public reaction has been commentary aimed at the athletes in the spot, such as "You should retire" or "You're not good enough," which he said, "is exactly the [mindset] we want to prevent.” But he said that despite its research showing fewer than 20% of viewers reacting positively to the ad, the brewer will press ahead with the campaign and use it as motivation to change perceptions. 

The ad isn't just trying to change the public's thinking, but also hopes to lead other marketers to reconsider their approach to sports advertising, said Bigio, which now tends to celebrate success at all costs. Nike's long-running "Just Do It" tagline is an example of the message sports brands have been sending for years.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Creativity newsletter.

"It's time to rethink and start these conversations about what new messages we want to put out there are," he said.

This is just the latest campaign to put a spotlight on the pressures athletes face. Last month Publicis launched a global campaign for Powerade that focuses on mental and physical health. That campaign stars U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and is centered around the phrase, "Pause is power."

The Michelob Ultra campaign is currently only running in Mexico on social channels, TV and print, but is expected to run globally in the coming weeks, according to the agency. 

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter, boosted by media wins and Publicis Sapient

Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter, boosted by media wins and Publicis Sapient
Droga5 London elevates Shelley Smoler to chief creative officer

Droga5 London elevates Shelley Smoler to chief creative officer
David Kolbusz reflects on Droga5 London tenure—see his greatest hits

David Kolbusz reflects on Droga5 London tenure—see his greatest hits
Horizon Media and Nielsen to launch multicultural planning platform

Horizon Media and Nielsen to launch multicultural planning platform
Agencies return to office—inside the bumpy transition

Agencies return to office—inside the bumpy transition
Trio of Rethink execs depart to form new shop with No Fixed Address

Trio of Rethink execs depart to form new shop with No Fixed Address
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week
Publicis' Arthur Sadoun reveals cancer surgery

Publicis' Arthur Sadoun reveals cancer surgery