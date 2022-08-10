Mindshare's new AI tool measures how toxic news is to help brands decide where to advertise

GroupM's Mindshare has launched an analytics tool that aims to evaluate the social impact of editorial content on minority communities. Tyson Foods will be the first client to utilize the Impact Index, which was created in partnership with socialcontext.ai, a contextual intelligence startup supported by the University of Colorado Boulder.

After a media planner inputs a client’s media and creative content, the Impact Index monitors, analyzes and categorizes the content into four levels of public impact: positive, neutral, negative and toxic.

The ‘evolution of brand safety’

The idea of the Impact Index was born over a year ago, according to Rachel Lowenstein, global head of inclusive innovation at Mindshare, who came up with the idea alongside Jared Greene, director of invention+ at Mindshare.

“The goal of this project is to create a human-safety tool,” Lowenstein said, noting that the algorithm “addresses the pervasive toxicity online and the role that advertisers might play in monetizing that rhetoric.”

“The social and the media climate during the spring and summer of 2020 related to the deaths of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor, along with some of those negative depictions in the media of individuals in the Black community as a whole, really made us take a really critical eye in terms of the media that our brands were surrounding,” Greene added.

The algorithm itself was built by a tech team of fewer than 10 members from socialcontext.ai, with the goal of creating something that is an “evolution of brand safety,” Lowenstein said. Chris Vargo, co-founder and CEO of socialcontext.ai and associate professor of advertising at the University of Colorado Boulder, said he has noticed other brand safety tools tend to “over-block content.”

“Brand safety focuses on topics like does this article mention crime or not?” Vargo said. “Does it mention violence or not? And those are things that advertisers are sensitive about and they have the right to be…but there's actually a lot of really good news that accidentally gets swept up into this system, and we wanted to create a signal for conscious brands to intentionally say 'We're going to actually sponsor this stuff because it aligns with our brand.'”

Lowenstein said one of the biggest challenges was finding the right partner to execute the idea. Vargo said Mindshare helped elevate its thinking on the topic to focus on what impact the article has versus simply what the article is saying.

How it works

To start, the Impact Index will focus on topics around Black Americans, but will eventually be expanded to include other marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+ community, women, Latinos, and more. The software will also be expanded to account for intersectionality. To create the algorithm, Vargo said there had to be agreed-upon definitions of what makes editorial content-neutral, negative, positive or toxic. Vargo consulted not only with the professors that work on soxialcontext.ai but also a university advisory board made up of female academic leaders.

“Toxic content has a clear aim to persuade the reader that an individual should be judged by their race,” Vargo said. "So [the system evaluates] content that says 'This Black person did this thing' and then the next step is [to determine whether] it invokes a stereotype or a general generalization or disinformation and then say that these two things are linked. Negative in this example would be coverage of Black-on-Black crime that was objective and factual. It's a negative article because it's portraying a Black person as being associated with bad behavior, but it's not toxic because it was a factual piece of reporting.”

Once the definitions were solidified, the team had to then feed the algorithm thousands of articles over a few months so it could “learn what concepts are related to the thing we're interested in and which ones we are not so it can make a final prediction. And it can say 'I looked at this article and I think it's 99% likely that it's pro-racial diversity or an article that talks about African Americans in a positive light.'"

The algorithm can also compare publishers rather than articles themselves.