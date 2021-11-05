A mockumentary about returning to the office and Martin Agency wins Sabra: Agency Brief

“Businesses all over the country are wrestling with what ‘going back to the office’ looks like,” Brian Gross, creative director for Nail, said in a statement. “So in an attempt to remind everyone that going back to the office isn’t just about productivity and efficiency—it’s also about just enjoying the company of other humans—Nail Communications has documented those first awkward days back in each other’s company.”

Gross added that the video is a “simple metaphor for where this country could be if everyone made that same tiny sacrifice." The video ends with the statement “Everybody in this video has been vaccinated. Just like you should be.”

Currently, the agency is marking Tuesdays and Wednesdays as “suggested in-office days,” according to Lizzi Weinberg, partner at Nail.

Sabra dips into relationship with Martin Agency

Hummus brand Sabra has named The Martin Agency as its lead creative agency. Previously the brand had worked with VaynerMedia on creative, which included the airing of Sabra’s 2020 Super Bowl ad. The scope of Martin’s work includes a creative platform with supporting activations, plus a new product launch in 2022. This is a significant move for Sabra’s CEO Joey Bergstein, who joined the company in August after serving as CEO of Seventh Generation.

“We’re excited to team with Martin to keep Sabra in the spotlight, and hummus in every fridge,” Jason Levine, chief marketing officer of Sabra said in a statement. “We share a passion for sustainably-inspired growth, breakthrough creativity, and meaningful cultural engagement. There’s a real opportunity for Sabra to build brand awareness in unique ways. ”

JBL hires Doner as AOR

JBL has named Doner as its lead U.S creative agency following a competitive review. Previously, Doner served as the global strategy and creative content lead and will continue in that role while adding U.S. strategic and creative duties. This is an expansion of Doner’s 11-year partnership with the audio manufacturer.

“At JBL, we aim to enhance experiences through sound across a variety of settings,” Ralph Santana, CMO of JBL said in a statement. “Doner has served as a JBL creative partner for over a decade, consistently delivering outstanding strategic insight and creative excellence. Doner has demonstrated its understanding of how to develop brand activations that connect with culture, and we look forward to seeing how that expertise helps us further elevate JBL in the U.S market.”

Doner’s new U.S. market work will debut this winter.

It's official: OKRP is nerdy

OKRP definitely has a sweet tooth. The Chicago-based agency was named the agency of record for Ferrara’s Nerds brand following a competitive review.

The agency will handle advertising and activation initiatives for the candy brand’s growing portfolio, which includes products like Nerds Gummy Clusters, Nerds Ropes, Big Chewy Nerds and its latest product, Nerds Candy Corn, which was created for this Halloween season.

According to a statement by Ferrara, the Nerds brand has been experiencing a “rapid growth spurt,” and OKRP will be tasked with building on that momentum and will introduce a new brand platform for its products in early 2022. This is the agency’s first assignment in the confections category.

“Nerds plays to our sweet spot—a fun-loving brand that inspires joy,” Tom O’Keefe, CEO of OKRP said in a statement.