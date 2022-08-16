Mondelēz awards Publicis its $500 million European media business

Mondelēz has reshuffled its global media assigments, awarding Publicis Groupe an estimated $500 million in additional spending for Europe. The food and beverage giant, which markets brands such as Cadbury, Oreo and Ritz crackers, spends a total of $1.6 billion globally, according to the company's most recent 10-K report.

"To lead the future of snacking, we are continuing to evolve our marketing approach to be more consumer-centric and digitally-enabled than ever before," a Mondelēz spokeswoman said. "Since our last media review in 2018, we have re-engineered our agency model across creative and production to deliver meaningful impact to the Mondelez business. After a careful review, we are proud to announce key media agency partners have been selected to build on this foundation and further accelerate our growth."

As part of the shift, Mondelez said that, effective Sept. 1, Publicis will handle Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and North African Peninsula, South Africa and China. That represents the addition of Europe, which was previously handled by WPP's Wavemaker and Dentsu's Carat, according to COMvergence.

Publicis, said the Mondelēz spokeswoman, "will also manage traditional video investment, content and multicultural marketing in the U.S. and Canada."

With the move, it is estimated that Publicis will now control 70% of the client's total global media spending.

Publicis declined to comment.