Mother hires 72andSunny exec as its first U.S. president

Mother has hired Teri Miller as president and partner of its U.S advertising business, the first such role for the agency. Miller joins from 72andSunny L.A. where she served as president for the last three years.
Miller, who begins her role in July, will be based out of Los Angeles and will oversee both the L.A. and New York offices for Mother, reporting to CEO and partner Peter Ravailhe. During her time at the Stagwell Group agency, 72andSunny picked up 22 new clients, including global creative agency of record duties for United Airlines, which was won last May.
"Teri helped guide 72andSunny L.A. through one the toughest times in recent history,” said Evin Shutt, CEO of 72andSunny. “Her leadership brought us through that time stronger than before and teed up the momentum we're seeing now. We're excited for Teri's growth and the impact she'll continue to have on our industry at Mother."
72andSunny is “in conversations” regarding the next leader of its L.A. office, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
This appointment will give Ravailhe more time to focus on expanding all aspects of Mother’s U.S business, which includes Media by Mother and the agency’s intellectual property business. While Miller’s main focus is on the advertising side, as a partner she will also have a say in other aspects of the business.