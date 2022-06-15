Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency

One of Mother New York’s key leaders, Chief Creative Officer and Partner Corinna Falusi, will be departing the agency. The news comes on the heels of the global independent shop’s announcement that it will be recentering its business around purpose and the mantra “Make Our Children Proud.”
Neither the agency nor Falusi shared details on the reason for her departure. Falusi will continue to stay involved in some of Mother’s ventures projects, but she said a new full-time gig is not in the immediate future.
Mother USA chief creative officer Joe Staples, who is based in Los Angeles, will oversee New York in the interim as the agency seeks Falusi’s replacement.
Falusi will remain at the agency through the end of the month. She joined Mother New York in the fall of 2016, taking the helm of the creative department as Co-Founder Paul Malmstrom shifted into the role of creative chairman. During her tenure, Falusi had been instrumental in growing Mother's U.S. business and footprint, helping the expansion to Los Angeles and integrating Media by Mother into its offerings. Falusi also led big brand work for Stella Artois, innovative tech and social ideas for the New York Public Library, a fresh direction for Dave & Busters and more. This year, the agency in the U.S. was named a standout on Ad Age’s A-List.
“I started the best job I’ve ever had six years ago when I came to Mother,” Falusi said. “Since then, the team and I have achieved so much together. We’ve grown a boutique shop into a proper agency, built the creative department into one of the best in the industry, ran the office through COVID and together we made work that mattered. Best of all, and thanks to our independence, we achieved this all on our terms.”
“It’s with a heavy heart that we are seeing one of Mother’s most iconic partners leave after six years of incredible creative and agency leadership for the Mother family,” said Peter Ravailhe, CEO and partner at Mother U.S. “She showed some of the greatest strength in leadership and resilience when she helped steer the agency through the pandemic, never wavering in her support for her team or the ambition for the work. Her dedication to the agency and our culture has made her an invaluable human.”
A native of Germany, Falusi began her career as an art director at Jung Von Matt, later moving to Strawberry Frog in Amsterdam. After a decade there, she moved to the U.S. to become an executive creative director at Ogilvy New York working her way up to chief creative officer. While there, she steered creative on clients including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Amex Open and Spotify, as well as the celebrated "Refugee Nation" campaign that created a flag for Olympics athletes displaced from their native lands.
“It’s time for me to make some very exciting changes of my own,” Falusi said of her departure. “But first, I will not be starting a new job on Monday or retreating upstate to grow kale. I will be taking some time off to spend with the people who matter most in my life. To me, this is the biggest luxury of all.”