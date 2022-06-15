Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency

“It’s with a heavy heart that we are seeing one of Mother’s most iconic partners leave after six years of incredible creative and agency leadership for the Mother family,” said Peter Ravailhe, CEO and partner at Mother U.S. “She showed some of the greatest strength in leadership and resilience when she helped steer the agency through the pandemic, never wavering in her support for her team or the ambition for the work. Her dedication to the agency and our culture has made her an invaluable human.”

A native of Germany, Falusi began her career as an art director at Jung Von Matt, later moving to Strawberry Frog in Amsterdam. After a decade there, she moved to the U.S. to become an executive creative director at Ogilvy New York working her way up to chief creative officer. While there, she steered creative on clients including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Amex Open and Spotify, as well as the celebrated "Refugee Nation" campaign that created a flag for Olympics athletes displaced from their native lands.

“It’s time for me to make some very exciting changes of my own,” Falusi said of her departure. “But first, I will not be starting a new job on Monday or retreating upstate to grow kale. I will be taking some time off to spend with the people who matter most in my life. To me, this is the biggest luxury of all.”