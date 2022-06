“Moms are being left behind,” said Erica Samadani, Momternship co-founder and executive director of MullenLowe PR. “I’m seeing data saying that women’s participation in the workforce is at a 30-year low. We have to step in and do something now. So, this program would have been great five years ago, but right now it’s necessary.”

The applications for the Momternship program are now open and to apply, mothers need to send in a video or a written submission, explaining they want to be a “momtern.” No experience in advertising is required to apply.

The program will start on Sept. 7, as the school year begins. The agency will hire six interns, two for each of the agency’s offices in New York, Los Angeles and Boston. The interns will be able to apply to work in one of the following areas: account management, creative, strategy, PR, operations, human resources, finance, new business, behavioral science or production.