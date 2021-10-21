Nathan Young, former 600 & Rising president, heads a new brand purpose initiative at Deloitte Digital

Nathan Young, co-founder and former president of advocacy non-profit 600 & Rising, has a new plan to help the world—at Deloitte Digital.

After the murder of George Floyd, 600 & Rising galvanized racial justice sentiment in the advertising industry, but the original initiative collapsed just a few months later, its plans no match for institutional inertia, management missteps and the often daunting logistics of running a non-profit.

“When you're powered by a team of volunteers, for all your good intentions you are having to balance what you're trying to do in that space with your day job,” Young said. “You just can't get as far as you want as fast as you want.”

Young has learned from that experience. Now a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting and head of strategy at Deloitte Digital, he leads Ethos, a new offering from the consultancy that will help businesses develop internal and external programs to address equity, justice and sustainability issues. While chief marketing officers want to do the right thing, he said, they don’t know how to.

“They understand how their audiences feel about their brand, but they don't have a really good understanding of how they feel about social issues,” Young said. “It's not just about the relationship between the brand and the customer. It's about the relationship between the brand, the customer and society, culture writ large.”