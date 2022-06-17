Agency News

Nationwide hires Essence as media agency, WPP creating 'Team Nationwide'

IPG’s Universal McCann previously held the insurer's media account for a decade
By Keira Wingate. Published on June 17, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Publicis makes metaverse hires, adding four execs to focus on Web3
Credit: Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Nationwide has named GroupM’s Essence as its media agency of record. WPP, Essence's parent company, created “Team Nationwide,” an integrated agency team including Essence and Ogilvy, to bring the insurer’s media, tech and creative work under one umbrella. Ogilvy has worked on Nationwide's creative since 2016.

IPG’s Universal McCann previously held the media account. It is not clear if the agency participated in the pitch.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our decade-long partnership, and the growth and results we worked together to deliver with Nationwide,” UM said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting Nationwide’s future success in our continued partnership across SEO and paid search.”

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Get your tickets for Chicago event held on July 26 and 27.
Click here

Nationwide was looking to create a more “integrated, simplified solution” with the pitch, said Aruna Natarajan, president of clients and growth at Essence. “We’ve all gone through kind of a life-changing couple of years and it's [the] same for brands. They’ve all kind of reevaluated and now they’re trying to plan what happens over the next, three, five, 10 years.”

Jeff Traverso, managing director at Ogilvy, added in a statement: “Nationwide understands that working at the intersection of creativity, content, and media will create impact and help accelerate their marketing performance.”

 

More news from Ad Age
How top TV advertisers plan to spend amid economic headwinds
Catie Keck
MullenLowe launches ‘Momternship’ to help bring mothers back to the workforce
Keira Wingate
Why Cannes still works—and what it really needs
M.T. Fletcher
Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada
Brian Bonilla

Although Essence pitched Nationwide alone, it will merge with MediaCom in 2023 to form EssenceMediacom and the agencies will work on the account together. 

Ogilvy and Essence are currently figuring out how the integrated team will work and “looking at it first as what are the skill sets,” Natarajan said. “What are the disciplines we need to put an integrated team together to drive the best work and the best outputs for Nationwide? And then we are going through that role by role and identifying the best talent from between the two networks to kind of formulate that team.”

The current team has already begun creating Nationwide-specific email addresses and dedicated social channels and workspaces for those involved. "It will be a sizeable team,” Natarajan said.

Nationwide spent $165.9 million on advertising in 2021, according to its annual regulatory filing, down from $185 million in 2020. The first work from Team Nationwide is set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cannes Lions 2022

More insurance marketing news
Nationwide enlists H.E.R. to court Gen Z and millennials
Adrianne Pasquarelli
The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked
E.J. Schultz
Ahead of going public, Kin Insurance taps ‘Florida Man’ for largest campaign yet
Sydney Gold

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publicis makes metaverse hires, adding four execs to focus on Web3

Publicis makes metaverse hires, adding four execs to focus on Web3
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week
Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada

Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada
Erich and Kallman hires first executive creative director

Erich and Kallman hires first executive creative director
Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency

Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency
MullenLowe launches ‘Momternship’ to help bring mothers back to the workforce

MullenLowe launches ‘Momternship’ to help bring mothers back to the workforce
Applebee’s TikTok-viral Walker Hayes collab wins 2022 U.S. Grand Effie

Applebee’s TikTok-viral Walker Hayes collab wins 2022 U.S. Grand Effie
WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president

WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president