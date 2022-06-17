Nationwide hires Essence as media agency, WPP creating 'Team Nationwide'

Nationwide has named GroupM’s Essence as its media agency of record. WPP, Essence's parent company, created “Team Nationwide,” an integrated agency team including Essence and Ogilvy, to bring the insurer’s media, tech and creative work under one umbrella. Ogilvy has worked on Nationwide's creative since 2016.
IPG’s Universal McCann previously held the media account. It is not clear if the agency participated in the pitch.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our decade-long partnership, and the growth and results we worked together to deliver with Nationwide,” UM said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting Nationwide’s future success in our continued partnership across SEO and paid search.”