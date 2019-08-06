New creative leaders installed in Chicago offices of FCB, BBDO
The revolving door of creative chiefs at Chicago agencies keeps swinging, with new leaders installed the Windy City offices of FCB, BBDO and Leo Burnett.
Andrés Ordóñez, chief creative at Energy BBDO since 2016, is leaving to take the same job at FCB Chicago. Ordóñez assumes the role vacated by Liz Taylor, who left FCB in May for Leo Burnett Worldwide, where she is chief creative officer. Her departure set off a chain reaction of moves as the holding company-run Chicago offices jockeyed to fill vacancies.
Energy BBDO has opted to replace Ordóñez with two people: executive creative directors Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez, who are being elevated to the co-chief creative officer title.
Ordóñez will lead FCB Chicago alongside office president Michael Fassnacht, while also working closely with FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. In a statement, FCB cited Ordóñez’s role leading the creative team that recently won Energy BBDO's global pitch for Champion. FCB also alluded to his work on Wrigley and SC Johnson.
Credle in the statement said the agency considered a “dream list of a diverse group of people we felt would take FCB Chicago to the next level.” She said Ordóñez “made an impression on all of us. But what is even more impressive is the beautiful words shared by people who have worked with him." Fassnacht called him a "world-class creative talent and true industry pioneer with a strong track record of cutting-edge work."
At Energy BBDO, Gross and Pérez will work closely with executive creative directors Susan Treacy and Ioana Filip, who recently joined the agency from FCB and MRM/McCann Bucharest, respectively. Gross and Pérez have been a “driving force of brand-building, business-driving work for many of our clients including Mars Wrigley, Pearle Vision, Avocados from Mexico, the American Egg Board and more,” stated Energy BBDO President-CEO Tonise Paul.
Meanwhile, Leo Burnett Chicago on Monday announced it promoted Jordan Doucette to chief creative officer, reporting to Liz Taylor and Emma Montgomery, president and chief strategy officer of Leo Burnett Chicago. Doucette, who joined Leo Burnett last year from Taxi in Toronto, had been the creative lead on the Leo Burnett’s Kellogg and MillerCoors accounts.
The promotion comes two weeks after the agency’s U.S. chief creative officer, Britt Nolan, left for DDB, where Omnicom appointed him as the agency’s North American chief creative officer. He will work from Chicago.