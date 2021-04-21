Nick Emery to lead You & Mr Jones’ new media division
You & Mr Jones, the global brandtech group, is launching a new media division that will be led by former Mindshare CEO Nick Emery.
Emery, who was ousted from the WPP agency last year amid controversy, is joining as founding partner of You & Mr Jones Media. The group is setting out to “disrupt media buying and selling” by giving control to brand marketers by empowering them to take control of their first-party data and media technology, while increasing transparency and speed.
Emery exited Mindshare in October 2020 following what WPP called “a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.” It was later reported that the incident in question involved what has been called a “bathroom prank.”
At You & Mr Jones Media, Emery will have a $300 million war chest to build a new media model for brands, according to the company.
"With privacy and rise of first-party data, media is too important to outsource," Emery says. "You need to take more control of your strategy."
Emery adds that the big media agencies "do a great job, but they were built, I know because I built one, they were built for scale, not for technology and automation."
But bringing media in-house for brands can often seem overwhelming.
"When clients take media in house themselves they feel, correctly or not, like they miss out on volume discounts and don’t have access to technology," says David Jones, who founded the company in 2015. You & Mr Jones' media division is looking to help clients create those in-house media capabilities without feeling like they are missing out, he says.
The new division comes amid a shakeup in the media industry. As traditional TV ratings deteriorate and the ad world grapples with transparency and historical processes, brands are looking to be more efficient and precise with their media spend.
You & Mr Jones Media will look to make new acquisitions and work closely with the company’s current technology platforms and investments like AI-driven media planning company Elsy and content personalization business Jivox.
“We will make media the most creative, trusted and dynamic business to work in across everything from Marvel to Amazon, WeChat to Pinduoduo and Discord to Shopify,” Emery said in a statement. “Media is a fantastic business to be in and I am delighted to be joining You & Mr Jones who have the rare ambition to make that happen and put clients back in control, making media as it should be, different, fun, inventive and a key source of client growth.”
Emery says the ultimate success over the next two to three years would be if there are no more media pitches because brands are looking to take it in-house.
You & Mr Jones boasts clients including Adidas, Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Intuit and Unilever.