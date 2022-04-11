Horizon Media and Nielsen to launch multicultural planning platform

Horizon Media is launching a new multicultural communications and media planning platform developed with Nielsen to help marketers better reach diverse audiences.
The eMbrace platform—based on an idea from Horizon with software and data input from Nielsen—includes an upgraded panel size to better represent Asian, Black and Hispanic consumers. While eMbrace is a Horizon tool, the software and intellectual property behind it belong to Nielsen.
The platform is an outgrowth of Project eMbrace, an initiative Horizon launched in 2020 to drive more inclusive planning and buying, said Karina Dobarro, executive VP and managing partner of multicultural at Horizon. “We worked on the architecture and the vision of what the tool should do for us and our clients, and we met with a number of data partners and felt that Nielsen was the best for us.”
“The problem we’re solving is the inherent bias that survey and panel-based tools have in communications planning,” said John Marson, senior VP and managing director of Horizon Media’s channel observance, research and development team. Insights and outcomes from planning tools often default to the largest segment of the population and “potentially leave voices, concerns and needs of other audience segments unheard or unaddressed,” he said.