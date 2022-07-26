Nike awards $1 billion media account to PMG and Initiative

Nike’s global media review has ended with a bulk of its account being split between independent agency PMG and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative. The account, which covers the Nike and Jordan brands in all major markets, is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

“We have concluded our review of agency partners who provide paid media strategy and execution (planning and buying) for brand advertising and performance marketing,” Nike said in a statement. “This is part of our standard operating procedures to ensure Nike continues to have the best-in-class paid media agency partners around the globe. We thank all our agency partners, especially those with whom we have had long-term relationships, for all the work we have delivered together.”

The iconic footwear brand confirmed PMG will be its integrated media agency in North America as well as become its global digital capabilities partner. Initiative will handle integrated media globally, including in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America regions.

Wieden+Kennedy, which remains Nike’s creative agency of record, previously handled media planning in North America. Nike also worked with other shops such as Within, which previously handled some performance media duties for the brand. Wieden may retain some business in North America, according to multiple people close to the situation, but Nike did not confirm that report.