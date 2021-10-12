Ogilvy joint venture renews contract with FEMA worth $250 million

“When we first started this journey with FEMA, we all understood the importance of speaking and engaging with communities differently about the changing risks that exist today,” Meg Bartow, executive VP of resilience and social impact at Ogilvy and CERC executive sponsor, said in a statement. “Over the past several years we have been able to take that to the next level, moving from a focus on increasing awareness of risks to driving action that reduces those risks. We look forward to working with FEMA and our partners at Michael Baker International to continue working to ensure communities can grow, get stronger, and thrive.”

Compared to the last contract which enlisted Ogilvy PR’s help, it seems the agency’s responsibilities will have a broader scope. Ogilvy’s FEMA CERC team will combine talent from over 20 cities across the country, including experts that span public relations, growth and innovation, advertising, health, experience, and behavioral science. The team is led out of Ogilvy’s Washington, D.C. office by Bartow and Lisa Miller, senior VP and program director of the CERC program.

This renewed contract comes after the Biden Administration had committed $3.46 billion to FEMA to help reduce the effects of climate change across the country.