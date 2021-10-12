Ogilvy joint venture renews contract with FEMA worth $250 million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $250 million contract to Resilience Action Partners, which is a joint venture between Ogilvy and engineering and consulting services company Michael Baker International, following a competitive review. This represents a renewed effort for the joint team initially formed after being awarded a $130 million FEMA contract in 2015.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.
According to Sam.Gov, a government-led site dedicated to listing potential government contracts, the formal rebid process for this particular contract kicked off in February. Given this is a government contract, Ogilvy and FEMA said they were limited in what they could disclose.
As part of the 5-year contract, the team will continue to work with FEMA's Community Engagement and Risk Communication program, which supports national, regional, and local efforts dedicated to helping communities have a better understanding of and build a stronger resilience to natural disasters. According to a statement by Ogilvy, the partnership will be taking its goal to the “next level.”