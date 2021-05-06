Agency News

Ogilvy New York Executive Partner and President Lauren Crampsie is leaving

Internal memo says exec will be 'embarking on a new venture'
By Judann Pollack. Published on May 06, 2021.
How—and when—agencies are coming back into the office

Lauren Crampsie

Credit: Ogilvy

Lauren Crampsie, executive partner and president of Ogilvy, New York, is leaving the agency, according to an internal memo obtained by Ad Age.

"I am writing to share the news that Lauren Crampsie has decided to embark on a new venture and will be leaving Ogilvy," reads the memo from Ogilvy Global CEO Andy Main. "We’ve been talking about this for some time and I’m grateful for Lauren’s commitment to making the transition a smooth one."

Crampsie, a 17-year agency veteran, began her career at the WPP Group agency in 2004 as a new business director (at the time she was the youngest at the agency to hold the role) and steadily climbed the ranks from North American CMO and global CMO for Ogilvy before being named to her current role in May 2019. Crampsie has notched several major awards during her tenure with the agency, from Ad Age's Women to Watch (now named Leading Women) list in 2011 to being named to the AAF Hall of Achievement in 2020.

She leaves as Ogilvy undergoes some seismic management shifts. Last April, then Worldwide CEO and Chairman John Seifert left the agency after 41 years and was succeeded by Deloitte vet Main as global CEO. In March, Devika Bulchandani assumed the role of CEO of Ogilvy North America, joining from McCann Worldgroup, where she was president of North America.

"After an incredible 17-year career I have decided to move on from the company I love so dearly," said Crampsie in a statement. "I know the future of Ogilvy and the wonderful clients we serve is in good hands with Andy, Dev, and the entire leadership team. Obviously, the experiences of this past year have been unique to every single individual in the world. For me, it has shown that above all else it is the people of this business that make it a business. I hold that truth close as I embark on my next venture."

In his memo, Main said that "effective immediately, Dev will be stepping in to work with the New York leadership team for an interim period until we name a new office lead."

After a rough few years, Ogilvy has picked up some recent new business, including Zippo; Pernod Richard's tequila and mezcal brands; brand strategy for Enterprise; creative for Absolut, James Hardie and the World of Hyatt. In April, the agency lost the Instagram account. In March, Business Insider reported that Philips left WPP, ending a 10-year relationship with Ogilvy.

Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

