Agency News

Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89

Exec helped form Omnicom in 1986, a move that shook the industry and was known as 'The Big Bang'
By Keira Wingate. Published on December 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom
20211222_BarryLoughrane_3X2.png

 

 
Credit: Barry E. Loughrane

Barry Loughrane, one of the co-founders of Omnicom Group, died at age 89 on Dec. 11 from heart failure, according to his obituary issued by the company. 

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news. 

Loughrane was one of the co-founders of Omnicom in 1986, a move that shook the industry and was known as "The Big Bang." Omnicom was created by combining BBDO, Doyle Dane Bernbach and Needham Harper & Steers. At the time Loughrane was CEO of DDB; Allen Rosenshine was CEO of BBDO; and Keith Reinhard was CEO of Needham Harper. The three joined forces to combine the shops into Omnicom, and Loughrane later became CEO of Diversified Agency Services, one of the divisions under the new holding company. 

Loughrane had been a part of the advertising world for over four decades and worked alongside industry luminaries like David Ogilvy and Bill Bernbach.  Rosenshine said he “always had a smile on his face and was very optimistic,” adding that the company came together in a short eight weeks leading to many problems to work through, but Loughrane “was not a complainer and he was not someone who had a negative side to things.”

More stories from Ad Age
Omnicom posts third-quarter organic growth of 11.5%
Bradley Johnson
Omnicom names Daryl Simm president and chief operating officer
Brian Bonilla
Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom
E.J. Schultz

Not only did Loughrane work early in his career at Ogilvy, he was director of advertising for C.F. Hathaway (for which Ogilvy created the now legendary "Man in the Hathaway shirt" campaign) and later joined DDB where he ultimately became chairman and CEO. He retired in 1990.

According to his obituary, Loughrane was born in Cleveland, Ohio. His mother was a prima ballerina and his father, who was a CBS radio producer for programs including "Amos & Andy," died when Loughrane was 16, prompting him to move to New York to seek a new future. After he retired, Loughrane became an avid investor in hydroponic food initiatives, sustainable fish farming, educational advancements and the hospitality industry. 

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news. 

“I always found him to be intelligent and insightful and a business person,” Rosenshine said. “He certainly understood the mechanics of the agency, certainly understood what was involved in the creation of the merger and we had a good work relationship. It would have been really quite impossible to have formed Omnicom if we didn’t.”

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom

Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom
Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires

Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires
Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition

Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition
Inside Mediahub’s metaverse office plans

Inside Mediahub’s metaverse office plans
DDB Chicago appoints Rodrigo Jatene as chief creative officer

DDB Chicago appoints Rodrigo Jatene as chief creative officer
Reckitt hires VaynerMedia to handle special projects for Durex brand

Reckitt hires VaynerMedia to handle special projects for Durex brand
American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner