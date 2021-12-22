Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89

Barry Loughrane, one of the co-founders of Omnicom Group, died at age 89 on Dec. 11 from heart failure, according to his obituary issued by the company.

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news.

Loughrane was one of the co-founders of Omnicom in 1986, a move that shook the industry and was known as "The Big Bang." Omnicom was created by combining BBDO, Doyle Dane Bernbach and Needham Harper & Steers. At the time Loughrane was CEO of DDB; Allen Rosenshine was CEO of BBDO; and Keith Reinhard was CEO of Needham Harper. The three joined forces to combine the shops into Omnicom, and Loughrane later became CEO of Diversified Agency Services, one of the divisions under the new holding company.

Loughrane had been a part of the advertising world for over four decades and worked alongside industry luminaries like David Ogilvy and Bill Bernbach. Rosenshine said he “always had a smile on his face and was very optimistic,” adding that the company came together in a short eight weeks leading to many problems to work through, but Loughrane “was not a complainer and he was not someone who had a negative side to things.”