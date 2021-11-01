Agency News

Omnicom names Daryl Simm president and chief operating officer

Appointment sets up succession plan for CEO John Wren
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How McCann Worldgroup's Alex Lopez is evolving the role of chief creative officer
20211101_Daryl_Simm_3x2.jpg

Daryl Simm

Credit: Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group has named Daryl Simm as its president and chief operating officer, which points to a plan for Simm to potentially succeed John Wren as CEO of the industry's second-largest holding company.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

While the timetable of a succession plan is unclear, according to an SEC filing this year, Wren’s employment with the holding company is slated until December 31, 2024, with automatic renewals every year thereafter, “unless either party timely notifies the other of their intent not to renew the Employment Agreement,” the filing states.

Simm who has served as CEO of Omnicom Media Group for more than two decades, is the first president since Wren, 69, was elevated from the position to chairman in 2018.  

“Daryl has been instrumental in developing our media network since its inception,” Wren said in a statement, and "has played an integral role in many of our successful investments and initiatives by bringing the power of Omnicom to our most important clients, including the development of Omni, our open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for clients. Daryl is well-respected across the company and, in partnership with our executive leadership team, has helped us develop our strategy for future growth.”

More news on Omnicom from Ad Age
Omnicom posts third-quarter organic growth of 11.5%
Bradley Johnson
Omnicom wins global Mercedes-Benz account
E.J. Schultz
Omnicom looks to measure ads based on consumer attention
Jack Neff

Florian Adamski will succeed Simm as CEO of Omnicom Media Group. Adamski previously served as CEO of OMD Worldwide. A replacement hasn’t been named for that role.

“As evidenced by our recent Mercedes-Benz win, Florian’s ability to work across different geographies and cultures, as well as his unique ability to solve client challenges by bringing together the best of our service offerings across the company, makes him well-suited for this larger role at the OMG level,” Wren said.

Wren, who has served as CEO since 1997, is the longest sitting CEO of a major holding company. In October, Omnicom posted third-quarter organic revenue growth of 11.5% which marked the company’s second consecutive quarter of organic growth since being punched by the pandemic in early 2020.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How McCann Worldgroup's Alex Lopez is evolving the role of chief creative officer

How McCann Worldgroup's Alex Lopez is evolving the role of chief creative officer

WPP raises its full-year sales forecast on its third-quarter strength

WPP raises its full-year sales forecast on its third-quarter strength
DNA names new CEO and chairman, becomes minority-owned and led

DNA names new CEO and chairman, becomes minority-owned and led
'Human-machine hybrid' agency promises faster, effective creative ideas

'Human-machine hybrid' agency promises faster, effective creative ideas
Remembering David Finn, co-founder of PR giant Ruder Finn

Remembering David Finn, co-founder of PR giant Ruder Finn
IPG posts third-quarter organic growth of 15%

IPG posts third-quarter organic growth of 15%
Ogilvy hires TBWA's Chris Beresford-Hill as president of North America advertising

Ogilvy hires TBWA's Chris Beresford-Hill as president of North America advertising
Nathan Young, former 600 & Rising president, heads a new brand purpose initiative at Deloitte Digital

Nathan Young, former 600 & Rising president, heads a new brand purpose initiative at Deloitte Digital