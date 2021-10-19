Omnicom posts third-quarter organic growth of 11.5%

Omnicom Group posted third-quarter organic revenue growth of 11.5% as it continued a comeback from a COVID-19 contraction.

This marked the company’s second consecutive quarter of organic growth since being punched by the pandemic in early 2020.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

On a late afternoon earnings call, Chairman-CEO John Wren said he expects full-year 2021 organic growth of “approximately 9%,” which would suggest fourth-quarter organic growth in the range of 5% to 6%.

Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates.

Omnicom third-quarter organic revenue rose across all regions, though the U.S. had the slowest growth. Organic growth came in at 7.7% for the U.S., 20.2% for other North America, 11.4% for the U.K., 14.9% for the rest of Europe, 19.6% for Asia Pacific, 15.9% for Latin America and 24.3% for the Middle East and Africa.

Compared to last year’s third quarter, organic growth increased across all of Omnicom's fundamental disciplines: 8.6% for Advertising, 24.3% for CRM Precision Marketing, 18.0% for CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting, 49.9% for CRM Experiential, 8.3% for CRM Execution & Support, 10.5% for Public Relations and 6.6% for Healthcare.

Omnicom’s earnings announcement noted: “As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy continues to moderate, we experienced an improvement in our business in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue primarily reflects increased client spending in all our disciplines and across all our geographic areas compared to the prior year period.”

“We are extremely pleased with the third quarter,” Wren said on the earnings call.

Wren noted Omnicom’s recent global wins of luxury brands Chanel and Mercedes-Benz. Chanel this month announced it would shift its global media account to Omnicom Media Group from WPP.



Omnicom in September won the consolidated media and creative business for Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.