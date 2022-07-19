Omnicom raises annual forecast after fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth

Despite the organic revenue growth, the advertising conglomerate's revenue fell 0.1% from a year earlier, which it attributed to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and its withdrawal from Russia.



Second-quarter net income increased 0.1% to $348.4 million.

Organic revenue increased across all of Omnicom’s fundamental disciplines from a year earlier: 8.2% for Advertising & Media, 21.0% for Precision Marketing, 11.2% for Commerce & Brand Consulting, 36.6% for Experiential, 9.3% for Execution & Support, 15.8% for Public Relations and 9.2% for Healthcare.

Organic revenue increased across all regions, except Asia Pacific, which the holding company says is due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Organic growth came in at 10.7% for the U.S, 12.5% for other North America, 12% for the U.K, 15.1% for the rest of Europe, 4.7% for Asia Pacific, 14% for Latin America and 28.3% for the Middle East & Africa.

Omnicom now expects full-year organic revenue growth of 6.5% to 7%, with margin strength continuing, John Wren, chairman and CEO, said on a conference call. That's up from an April forecast calling for 6% to 6.5% organic revenue growth. In February, it predicted 5% to 6% organic revenue growth for the year.

Publicis Groupe will report its second earnings on July 21. Stagwell will release its results on Aug. 4 and Dentsu Group will follow, releasing its results on Aug 10.

Omnicom shares rose 7.6% to $72.50 in after-hours trading following the release of the results.