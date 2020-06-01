Orcí promotes Marina Filippelli to CEO
Family-owned Santa Monica, California agency Orcí has named Marina Filippelli as its new CEO.
She joined the agency in 2013 and previously was chief operating officer and director of client services. Filippelli takes the helm of Orcí from the family who founded it.
Husband-and-wife team Hector Orcí (chairman) and Norma Orcí (vice-chairman) founded the agency in 1986, and their son Andrew Orcí was most recently serving as CEO. Andrew Orcí will be remaining with the agency and taking over as chairman of the board.
“Andrew has been a part of this agency since childhood and will continue to play an active role as he further follows in his dad's footsteps to become chairman of the board,” Filippelli said in a statement. “His commitment to this agency as a whole—the people, the clients and most importantly, its mission—remains unchanged, and I look forward to working with him, the rest of the board and our leadership team to steer Orcí through 2020 and beyond.”
Andrew Orcí added: “As I see it, Marina shifting into the CEO seat is as much a natural transition as it is a forward-thinking one. Over the last two decades, Marina has helped change the landscape of our industry and played an integral role in growing Orcí into the multi-segment agency we are today. With the understanding that our industry is going to tighten and shift in the coming years just as the makeup of our country shifts, she is the perfect person to lead us into the future.”
The leadership shift comes as Orcí—an independent shop that has focused on marketing to the growing U.S. Hispanic community and ensuring its representation in advertising since its founding 34 years ago—looks to reinvent itself. In 2020, Orcí is shifting away from multicultural marketing, what the agency says has been its “bread and butter,” to expand into multi-segment marketing.
“For us, it’s a matter of respecting the past while welcoming the future,” Andrew Orcí said, explaining the reason for the repositioning. “Culture does—and always will—matter, but the future is about multi-segment marketing as a means of targeting varied consumers in ways which acknowledge all that which makes them distinct.”
The move also involved some structural changes—Orcí brought its production arm, Ozone, in-house and it plans to bolster that division in the coming months. The agency says social is also no longer an independent department but integrated across the business.
“To create relevant advertising, nuances must not only be recognized, but embraced,” Filippelli said. “That’s the understanding we hold dear from our past, and the understanding we’re going to hold ever-forward.”
Orcí works with clients such as Honda and Dole Food Co. and recently picked up assignments from Stella Artois and Chevron ExtraMile.