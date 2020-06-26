Agency News

P&G, BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy and WPP among top honorees in Cannes Lions Creativity Report of the Decade

Festival releases rankings of most-awarded companies over the last 10 years
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 26, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How to turn a dollar stock into a $4 stock: Stagwell's staggering deal for MDC

P&G's 'The Talk' earned the Film Grand Prix at Cannes in 2018.

Though the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was canceled for 2020, the festival today announced the top-ranking agencies and companies of the past 10 years in its first-ever Lions Creativity Report of the Decade.

The rankings, announced during the LIONS Live program today, celebrate companies' sustained creative success and are based on their Lion wins and shortlisted work over the last 10 years.

Almap BBDO São Paulo.

Credit:
Cannes Lions

Almap BBDO São Paulo earned the title of Agency of the Decade, followed by Wieden+Kennedy Portland in second and BBDO New York in third.

Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Credit:
Cannes Lions

Wieden+Kennedy Portland earned the honor for Independent Agency of the Decade, with Droga5 New York as runner-up, followed by Forsman & Bodenfors

BBDO Worldwide nabbed the nod for Network of the Decade, followed by Ogilvy in second and DDB Worldwide in third.

BBDO Worldwide.

Credit:
Cannes Lions

WPP nabbed the holding company honor, while Omnicom came in second and Interpublic in third. 

Procter & Gamble topped the decade list among brand marketers, followed by Nike in second place and Volkswagen in third. 

Another big P&G winner, Always 'Like a Girl.'

The Palme d’Or of the Decade, which honors the most-awarded production company, went to MJZ, with Smuggler coming in second and O Positive landing at third.

The festival also bestowed regional awards: The Middle East & Africa Agency of the Decade went to VMLY&R Dubai (previosly Y&R Dubai); Europe Agency of the Decade went to adam&eveDDB London; Latin America Agency of the Decade is Almap BBDO Sao Paulo; Pacific Agency of the Decade is Colenso BBDO Auckland; Asia Agency of the Decade is Dentsu Inc. Tokyo; and North America Agency of the Decade is Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How to turn a dollar stock into a $4 stock: Stagwell's staggering deal for MDC

How to turn a dollar stock into a $4 stock: Stagwell's staggering deal for MDC
Stagwell Group proposes merger with MDC Partners

Stagwell Group proposes merger with MDC Partners
Nissan-owned Infiniti begins global creative agency review

Nissan-owned Infiniti begins global creative agency review
Rosapark founders say they are reconsidering the Paris agency's name in light of recent backlash

Rosapark founders say they are reconsidering the Paris agency's name in light of recent backlash
CBS moves planning and buying to Horizon Media

CBS moves planning and buying to Horizon Media
WPP wins WW's North American media business

WPP wins WW's North American media business
Ogilvy appoints longtime Deloitte exec Andy Main as global CEO

Ogilvy appoints longtime Deloitte exec Andy Main as global CEO
Former mcgarrybowen U.S. president Patrick Lafferty joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Former mcgarrybowen U.S. president Patrick Lafferty joins Acceleration Community of Companies