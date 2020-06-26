P&G, BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy and WPP among top honorees in Cannes Lions Creativity Report of the Decade
Though the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was canceled for 2020, the festival today announced the top-ranking agencies and companies of the past 10 years in its first-ever Lions Creativity Report of the Decade.
The rankings, announced during the LIONS Live program today, celebrate companies' sustained creative success and are based on their Lion wins and shortlisted work over the last 10 years.
Almap BBDO São Paulo earned the title of Agency of the Decade, followed by Wieden+Kennedy Portland in second and BBDO New York in third.
Wieden+Kennedy Portland earned the honor for Independent Agency of the Decade, with Droga5 New York as runner-up, followed by Forsman & Bodenfors.
BBDO Worldwide nabbed the nod for Network of the Decade, followed by Ogilvy in second and DDB Worldwide in third.
WPP nabbed the holding company honor, while Omnicom came in second and Interpublic in third.
Procter & Gamble topped the decade list among brand marketers, followed by Nike in second place and Volkswagen in third.
The Palme d’Or of the Decade, which honors the most-awarded production company, went to MJZ, with Smuggler coming in second and O Positive landing at third.
The festival also bestowed regional awards: The Middle East & Africa Agency of the Decade went to VMLY&R Dubai (previosly Y&R Dubai); Europe Agency of the Decade went to adam&eveDDB London; Latin America Agency of the Decade is Almap BBDO Sao Paulo; Pacific Agency of the Decade is Colenso BBDO Auckland; Asia Agency of the Decade is Dentsu Inc. Tokyo; and North America Agency of the Decade is Wieden+Kennedy Portland.