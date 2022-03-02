Post Consumer Brands names Mediahub as U.S. media agency of record

Post Consumer Brands has named Mediahub as its U.S. media agency of record following a months-long pitch process.

Spark Foundry did not defend the account, according to a person close to the situation, and the agency was not immediately available for comment. It was unclear what other agencies took part in the pitch.

Mediahub, which is part of the Interpublic Group of Cos., will handle all of the breakfast cereal maker's brands, which include Pebbles, Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats. Mediahub will handle U.S. planning and buying with a creative media focus, the agency said. The operation will be led out of its Minneapolis office, which is also where Post Consumer Brands is headquartered.

One of the main reasons Post chose Mediahub was because of the agency's focus on data-driven planning, said Claudine Patel, chief marketing officer, Post Consumer Brands.

“How do you use data to (tell stories) for our brands? To inspire with a new and disruptive way, to stand out from the crowd and the clutter?” Patel said. “Some of the ideas that they brought to the table really stood out to us just in terms of their inventiveness behind using data to tell brands stories.”