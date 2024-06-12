Agency News

Priceline selects Omnicom’s PHD as media AOR

Online travel agency conducted a three-month review
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 12, 2024.
Gift Article
READ THIS NEXT   
Spectrum selects VCCP to manage creative

Priceline has been in business for more than a quarter century.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Priceline has selected Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its media agency of record following a competitive review. The appointment is effective immediately, the online travel agency said.

Priceline, which is owned by Booking Holdings, previously worked with Ocean Media as its media AOR. Ocean did not participate in the review, which was conducted by MediaLink. The review lasted just over three months.

Priceline will continue working with Mirimar, its creative AOR, a spokeswoman for the brand confirmed.

Last year, Priceline spent $413 million on U.S. measured media, a 24% decline from 2022, according to Vivvix, including paid social data from Pathmatics. Its parent Booking is one of the larger ad spenders in the online travel space: It spent $1.6 billion on measured media here last year, a slight drop from $1.8 billion in 2022.

40 under 40 entries are open

The final deadline for nominations is Aug. 2
Enter here

The new relationship with PHD will help Priceline “attract a new generation of travelers,” Lesley Klein, senior VP of strategy and brand marketing at Priceline, told Ad Age. In a press release, she also noted that PHD will help the brand develop “stand-out opportunities that create meaningful impact.”

One of those opportunities will be continuing Priceline’s “Go to Your Happy Place” brand platform, which debuted last year. PHD will work with Priceline to target new customers in certain traveler segments and use a “data-driven media strategy,” Priceline wrote in a release.

In business since the late ’90s, Priceline has been working to stand out in the ever-crowded travel space. Recent efforts include an AI travel assistant named Penny and a deal with Amazon for Prime Day. Last year, Priceline aired a pre-game Super Bowl spot. This year, it continued its Big Game presence with an influencer activation, “Eras to End Zone,” flying certain Taylor Swift fans from Tokyo, where the pop singer performed just before the Super Bowl, to Las Vegas, where the game was played.

More from Ad Age
GroupM predicts 7.8% global ad spending growth in 2024
Ewan Larkin
Cannes Lions—everything to know about the 2024 ad festival
Sabrina Sanchez
Ulta Beauty selects IPG’s Mediabrands as media AOR
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Earlier this year, PHD also won media duties for Firehouse Subs. The agency has a new global CEO, Guy Marks, who was selected for the leadership role last year.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Spectrum selects VCCP to manage creative

Spectrum selects VCCP to manage creative
Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more

Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more
Bacardi launches global creative review

Bacardi launches global creative review
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week

Geico is pausing its creative agency search

Geico is pausing its creative agency search
Jason Kreher leaves Maximum Effort for top role at experiential studio DE-YAN

Jason Kreher leaves Maximum Effort for top role at experiential studio DE-YAN
Another 2025 US ad sales forecast has been lowered

Another 2025 US ad sales forecast has been lowered
Why major brands are hiring agencies on LinkedIn—and dividing the industry

Why major brands are hiring agencies on LinkedIn—and dividing the industry