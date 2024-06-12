Priceline selects Omnicom’s PHD as media AOR

Priceline has selected Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its media agency of record following a competitive review. The appointment is effective immediately, the online travel agency said.

Priceline, which is owned by Booking Holdings, previously worked with Ocean Media as its media AOR. Ocean did not participate in the review, which was conducted by MediaLink. The review lasted just over three months.

Priceline will continue working with Mirimar, its creative AOR, a spokeswoman for the brand confirmed.

Last year, Priceline spent $413 million on U.S. measured media, a 24% decline from 2022, according to Vivvix, including paid social data from Pathmatics. Its parent Booking is one of the larger ad spenders in the online travel space: It spent $1.6 billion on measured media here last year, a slight drop from $1.8 billion in 2022.