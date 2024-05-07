When agencies become media sellers—inside the industry’s controversial growth engine

In many ways, the rise of principal-based buying is the workaround agencies and marketers adopted following the last transparency controversy, where the primary focus was on alleged undisclosed rebates agencies received when acting as agents on behalf of clients.

An agency holding company might receive incentives, such as free media inventory, by trading for multiple client accounts. Agency executives saw these incentives as belonging to the agency, while many clients wanted the incentives passed back to them, at least on a pro-rated basis equivalent to their share of the buy.

Pivoting to just having agencies use their clout to negotiate the best possible deals with media companies, and then reselling the media at a markup under contracts where clients opt in, eliminates questions of who owns the incentives, even if it doesn’t eliminate all the controversy.

‘Non-transparent’

Under terms of agency contracts, the actual prices agencies pay to media owners or others and the markups are almost always not disclosed and not subject to audits, Bruce said during a presentation at the ANA Media Conference in March.

It was clear from a flash poll she conducted that many clients in the audience didn’t know whether their agency uses principal deals or not. And about half of agency executives polled during the conference session didn’t believe their clients understood principal-based buying or whether they’d opted into it.

That’s not surprising, Bruce said, because “everybody uses different terminology. It might be called value-based service solutions, option agreements, proprietary media, non-traditional media.” Throw in “inventory media,” for good measure.

And principal-based deals cover a lot of things, Bruce said. “It may be free inventory or other value the agency received in lieu of monetary rebates. You may be buying another client’s rebate in lieu of buying your own.”

Also, she said, it’s often not media at all, or it may be media bundled with data, technology, content or other services or benefits. “I’ve seen agencies offering influencer services this way, content opportunities this way,” she said. “It’s all in this sort of bucket of non-transparent services where you don’t get to see the markup.”

Manuel Reyes, CEO of audit firm Cortex Media, said it’s not unusual for clients to be taken by surprise when he tells them their agencies are acting as principals reselling media. It’s always buried in the fine print of contracts, sometimes with an asterisk, but it’s there, he said.

The reality is agencies often aren’t just agents, or just principals reselling media, but often both. Agencies in the U.S. generally are acting as agents and compensated with fees or incentives based on that work, but often with side provisions allowing for markups when they resell media to the same clients.

“What clients are paying agencies is not enough to make them a viable business,” Reyes said. But the alternative has been opening the door for principal deals where ultimately clients don’t really know what they’re paying agencies overall, between fees and markups on resold media.

The rise of principal trading by agencies also raises the fundamental question of whether agencies that take big positions in media to get the most favorable rates are then incentivized to move that media to clients, regardless of whether they need it.

Agency outlook

Representatives of major holding companies either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

But multiple agency executives questioned how much principal trading is really growing and if it even presents conflicts of interest. Principal trading, which may go by many other names, they acknowledged, doesn’t happen if it’s not disclosed or authorized in contracts, these people said. Agencies are being compensated for their work, for using their scale to deliver discounts, and for taking risks, they said. And marketers are the ultimate arbiters of whether the media gets authorized and represents a good value.

“The proliferation of principal-based purchasing underscores a heightened appreciation of its efficacy alongside its integral role within advertising campaign strategies,” said Ashwini Karandikar, 4A’s executive VP of media, tech and data. “Advertisers are afforded the opportunity to engage in principal-based purchasing and to be deliberate upon specific terms of disclosure within contractual agreements negotiated with their respective agencies, who often assume the risk.”

Signs of growth

Anecdotal evidence found at the time of the ANA’s investigative report in 2016 suggested principal-based buying was a relatively small, if lucrative part, of agency dealings, confined mostly to digital media, with markups as high as 90% to 100%. But today, the practice extends across digital media, linear and streaming TV, out of home, radio and just about any kind of media buy, according to industry consultants. And as it’s become more widely practiced, markups tend to be in the 10% to 25% range, according to industry consultants and auditors.

While you won’t find a line item labeled “principal buying” in financial reports of any agency holding company, sorting through details that are disclosed suggests it’s been a steadily growing share of the business in recent years at least for WPP and its GroupM media arm, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group.

Interpublic Group of Cos., which for decades generally rejected principal dealing as a potential conflict of interest with its clients under former CEOs Philip Geier Jr. and Michael Roth, is considering moving away from that stance now, current CEO Philippe Krakowsky indicated during an earnings call last July.

A spokesman declined to comment on whether IPG actually has shifted to principal buying, outside of its longstanding Orion barter operation. But what prompted an analyst question during the July 2023 call in the first place is clear: Rival holding companies are seeing revenue and margin gains from principal trading, pressuring IPG to follow suit.

For WPP, an analysis of financial reports and disclosures on earnings calls indicate the costs of media purchased for resale to clients amounted to 32% of GroupM’s $8.7 billion in revenue last year. In all, pass-through costs, mostly from media purchased for resale to clients, amounted to about $11 billion of the $60 billion in gross revenue for the big four global agency holding companies last year, according to Brian Wieser, principal of the consultancy Madison and Wall.

WPP is the sole holding company that breaks out media pass-through costs, or what it pays to buy media for resale, separately, making it easier to analyze. Wieser also estimated what Publicis, Omnicom and Interpublic paid for media as a share of total pass-through costs or, in Omnicom’s case, what the company reports as “third-party service fees.”

WPP and Omnicom did not respond to requests for comment on this story. Publicis Groupe and Interpublic declined to comment.