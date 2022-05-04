Agency News

Prudential puts creative account into review

Incumbent StrawberryFrog says it decided to part ways with the company at the end of 2021
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 04, 2022.
Publicis Groupe buys Profitero, deepening analytics capabilities as online sales slow
Credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Prudential Financial has put its creative account into review nearly a year after awarding StrawberryFrog its business, Ad Age has learned. The New York-based independent agency has decided not to participate in the review, which will be led internally, according to multiple people close to the situation.

“The Prudential brand was an important part of the StrawberryFrog story since StrawberryFrog won the business, developed and launched the 'Who’s your Rock' platform,” said Shana Bellot, managing director at the agency. “We felt it was best that we parted with the company at the end of 2021, which we did on good terms. We wish Prudential all the very best for the future. It has been a privilege to work on this iconic brand.”

Prudential declined to comment.

As part of Prudential's recent campaign strategy, the brand brought back its iconic rock logo that was first introduced 125 years ago but had gone missing from its advertising campaigns for a decade. This included a 60-second spot that ran during the Olympics opening ceremony last year

The review news comes a day after Prudential reported its first-quarter earnings. The financial services company posted first-quarter revenue of $13.65 billion, slightly down from the $13.75 billion it reported during the first quarter of 2021.

Prudential Financial spent $43.1 million on U.S. measured media in 2021, up from $25.9 million in 2020, a 67% increase, according to Kantar. These numbers exclude search advertising. The company declined to comment on its advertising spending.

This is the latest marketing change the company has made. In April of last year, Prudential hired Richard Parkinson as its chief brand officer, a new post.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

