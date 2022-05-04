Prudential puts creative account into review

Prudential Financial has put its creative account into review nearly a year after awarding StrawberryFrog its business, Ad Age has learned. The New York-based independent agency has decided not to participate in the review, which will be led internally, according to multiple people close to the situation.

“The Prudential brand was an important part of the StrawberryFrog story since StrawberryFrog won the business, developed and launched the 'Who’s your Rock' platform,” said Shana Bellot, managing director at the agency. “We felt it was best that we parted with the company at the end of 2021, which we did on good terms. We wish Prudential all the very best for the future. It has been a privilege to work on this iconic brand.”

Prudential declined to comment.