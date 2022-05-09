Agency News

Publicis and IPG will pay for travel for abortions for U.S. employees

Holding companies join WPP in updating their health care policies as a response to Roe v. Wade controversy
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Adam&Eve/DDB opens Berlin office following Deutsche Telekom win
Credit: iStock

Interpublic Group of Cos. and Publicis Groupe will cover the cost of travel related to abortion care for their employees, Ad Age has learned. The moves make them the latest holding companies to update their U.S healthcare benefits after a Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court will soon strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

"IPG is updating its U.S. healthcare benefits to provide funding for travel that provides consistent access to healthcare, including abortion care and other critical medical services,” according to a spokesman for the holding company.

Publicis reassured its employees of its abortion care benefits during a global meeting last week.

More from Ad Age
Roe v. Wade—Tracking brand and agency reaction
Parker Herren
Edelman sibling advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate
Roe v. Wade—'Forced Mother's Day' campaign from GSD&M takes on abortion controversy
Brian Bonilla

“As we shared with our employees in global roundtable sessions last Wednesday, we will continue to support access to reproductive healthcare for all of our people throughout the U.S.—which includes supporting our employees with travel for abortion care, to allow for consistent access to healthcare and resources,” a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Zeno Group, a sibling agency of Chicago public relations giant Edelman, recently came under fire after a leaked email reportedly showed one of its executives advising clients to avoid taking a stand on the situation.

Last week, WPP sent an internal memo to its U.S employees saying it will also be paying for travel related to abortion care. Omnicom Group and Stagwell weren’t immediately available for comment.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Adam&Eve/DDB opens Berlin office following Deutsche Telekom win

Adam&Eve/DDB opens Berlin office following Deutsche Telekom win
Accenture Song hires W+K vet Jason Kreher as its newest creative chief

Accenture Song hires W+K vet Jason Kreher as its newest creative chief
Martin Sorrell on the 'chastening experience' of S4's belated results

Martin Sorrell on the 'chastening experience' of S4's belated results
WPP will pay for travel for abortions, CEO tells U.S. employees

WPP will pay for travel for abortions, CEO tells U.S. employees
Edelman sibling advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate

Edelman sibling advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate
Stagwell posts 23.6% first-quarter organic net revenue growth

Stagwell posts 23.6% first-quarter organic net revenue growth
Agency news you need to know this week: Mother’s Day edition

Agency news you need to know this week: Mother’s Day edition

Roe v. Wade—'Forced Mother's Day' campaign from GSD&M takes on abortion controversy

Roe v. Wade—'Forced Mother's Day' campaign from GSD&M takes on abortion controversy