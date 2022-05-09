Publicis and IPG will pay for travel for abortions for U.S. employees

Interpublic Group of Cos. and Publicis Groupe will cover the cost of travel related to abortion care for their employees, Ad Age has learned. The moves make them the latest holding companies to update their U.S healthcare benefits after a Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court will soon strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

"IPG is updating its U.S. healthcare benefits to provide funding for travel that provides consistent access to healthcare, including abortion care and other critical medical services,” according to a spokesman for the holding company.

Publicis reassured its employees of its abortion care benefits during a global meeting last week.