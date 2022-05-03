Publicis Groupe buys Profitero, deepening analytics capabilities as online sales slow

Publicis Groupe has bought e-commerce intelligence platform Profitero for an undisclosed sum, the companies announced today, adding analytics capabilities for the space just as online sales have slowed dramatically.

Profitero and its 300 employees will remain “a product-focused company within Publicis,” and its CEO Bryan Wiener, joined by President Sarah Hofstetter, will report to Publicis Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun.

“This is the best of both worlds as we retain our entrepreneurial spirit as a product-led organization while benefiting from Publicis Groupe’s diverse capabilities and scale,” Wiener said in a statement.

Sadoun said, “By adding Profitero to our existing assets, we are now uniquely positioned across the four key pillars our clients need to connect, to capture an unfair share of the exponential growth in online sales. With us, our clients will seamlessly understand people, how they shop better than anyone else.”