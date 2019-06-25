Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun and CCO Nick Law confirm Law's departure to Apple
Following yesterday’s Ad Age report that Publicis Groupe Chief Creative Officer Nick Law would be leaving the company to take a post at Apple, CEO Arthur Sadoun and Law confirmed the departure today in letters to the staff. In the letters (reprinted in full below), Sadoun notes that Law will be leaving the company in September to join Apple, a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for him. “But of course, we would have loved to have Nick with us forever,” he writes.
He goes on to acknowledge Law’s contributions, which included helping to bolster the company’s creative and strategic bench and for giving the Publicis Groupe community a “vision and ambition for modern creativity.”
“This was a very hard decision for me,” Law said in his note. “Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey—but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.”
Publicis did not respond to inquiries as to whether it plans to fill Law's post once vacated. In the wake of his departure, the French holding company still boasts considerable creative muscle at the global level.
Publicis, the world's third largest advertising holding company with annual revenue of $11.7 billion, according to Ad Age's Datacenter, recently appointed creative vet Liz Taylor in the role of CCO Publicis Communications NA alongside her post as CCO of Leo Burnett.
This month, noted design and technology evangelist John Maeda left his Silicon Valley post at Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, to become the chief experience officer at Publicis Sapient, while Ben Mooge, a vet of notable creative shops Mother and Work Club became CCO of Publicis Groupe U.K.
Sadoun's memo to staff, reprinted in full:
Bonjour,
I wanted to share with you all some bittersweet news, which many of you have probably already heard.
In September, Nick Law will leaving the Groupe to join Apple.
It’s ‘sweet’ news, because of course you only ever want what is best for your friends, and Nick sees this as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for him.
But of course, we would have loved to have Nick with us forever.
Since Nick’s arrival, we have accomplished a lot. We have considerably strengthened our creative and strategic bench. We have considerably strengthened our creative bench and our global creative brands, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis, Leo Burnett, BBH and Marcel. Thanks to our incredible leaders, at the global and local level like Kate, Bruno, Andy, Pelle, Anne, Marco, Taras, Britt, Chaka and Jason to name just a few, we’ve established strong centers of creative excellence across the world.
I want to take this moment to thank Nick for all of that, and just as importantly, for bringing to the entire management team and the Groupe creative community a vision and an ambition for modern creativity.
We will make sure that this vision continues to be at the core of the Groupe. That is why with the appointment of Liz Taylor, (CCO Leo Burnett and CCO Publicis Communications NA) and John Maeda (Chief Experience Officer Publicis Sapient), and Ben Mooge (Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK) we continue to build a creative collective, based on the belief that the future of creativity needs a broad spectrum of thinkers and makers to deliver the kind of groundbreaking ideas and products that our clients deserve. Together with our creative leaders around the world, they will be responsible for spearheading the world’s best storytelling, experiences and innovation.
Voilà, I’m sure you will join me in wishing Nick the best on his new journey.
Merci Nick et bon vent!
Amitiés,
Arthur
Here is Law's own internal memo, which followed minutes later:
As you just heard from Arthur, I’m leaving the agency world to join Apple,
This was a very hard decision for me. Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey – but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.
I hope our world-class creative community has benefited from my time at Publicis. I’ll spend the next few months meeting with many of you, helping in any way I can - but confident of your future success. I’ve no doubt I’ll maintain the countless deep relationships I’ve developed at the Groupe.
I’d like to thank the amazing executive team for your support, the peerless talent for your inspiration, and our fearless leader, Arthur, for his trust.
All the best,
Nick