Publicis expands Heineken agency Le Pub to more markets

Publicis Groupe is expanding Le Pub, the agency it launched in Amsterdam and Milan to service Heineken, worldwide with new offices in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Cape Town, Singapore and Shanghai.
The openings in Mexico and Brazil are effective immediately. Le Pub Mexico will be led by Diego Wallach, who takes the role of chief creative officer alongside Isabella Mulholland as chief strategy officer. Wallach, who was previously chief creative officer at Publicis Mexico, worked on Le Pub and Powerade’s “Pause is Power” work featuring Simone Biles, and was responsible for the “Still Speaking Up” campaign that won Mexico’s first-ever Grand Prix for Good at Cannes 2021.
Le Pub Brazil’s leadership line-up includes Felipe Cury as chief creative officer; Ana Hernandes as managing director and Silvia Paes as head of strategy. Cury joins from agency Africa, where he was executive creative director; Hernandes has worked at Verizon Media and Paes at BETC in Sao Paulo. The offices in Singapore, China, and South Africa will open within the next two months.