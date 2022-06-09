Publicis expands Heineken agency Le Pub to more markets

“Over the last 18 months, Le Pub has helped further Heineken’s relevance and topicality,” said Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken brand, in a statement. “Its expansion will drive further impact across more of our key markets; ensuring a proven data model combined with world class creativity that powers campaign localisation at scale.”

“We live in a world where the interaction with brands and the path to purchase is seamlessly integrated into our everyday experiences,” added Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of Le Pub and chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide. “In a cookie-less world, brands have to enrich people’s lives to be accepted into everyday culture and this is where creativity is critical to add a premium value to clients. Le Pub is born out of an eclectic community of people, who thrive on connecting creativity with culture and we are excited to see its organic growth globally.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Heineken had approached agencies with an RFI that involved exploring a “creative ecosystem” of agencies. It is understood that this will involve some of Heineken’s smaller brands, such as Desperados, Red Stripe and Amstel.

“This is a pursuit to accelerate the power of creative excellence to deliver brand growth and effectiveness,” Chief Commercial Officer James Thompson told Ad Age in a statement. “The assessment is exploratory at this time and we are at an RFI (Request for Information) stage only. We have not yet reached a conclusion as to which countries, regions or brands will be identified to enter a creative agency pitch scenario. It is important to highlight that this review does not include Heineken brand or our relationship with our long standing and trusted partner Publicis.”