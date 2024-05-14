Publicis Groupe names a McCann executive as its first chief impact officer

“Thanks to our transformation, we have been outperforming the industry on every business and financial KPI for the past four years. But we know that for our growth to be truly sustainable, on every front, it also needs to be responsible,” Sadoun said in a statement. “With Nannette on board … We are confident we can take our ESG agenda even further [and] faster for the good of our people, our clients and our planet.”

LaFond-Dufour is a 12-year McCann veteran who formerly served as chief client officer and chief sustainability officer at McCann Worldgroup. McCann did not comment by deadline.

This is the latest in a series of high-level executive departures from the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency, including Global Executive Creative Director Pierre Lipton, Global Chief Product Officer Suzanne Powers and Global Executive Creative Director John Mescall, all of whom have left McCann Worldgroup since last August.