Publicis Groupe names a McCann executive as its first chief impact officer

Nannette LaFond-Dufour assumes the role focused on DE&I, ESG and more
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 14, 2024.
Nannette LaFond-Dufour is Publicis Groupe’s first chief impact officer.

Credit: Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe has named Nannette LaFond-Dufour its first chief impact officer.

LaFond-Dufour will be charged with driving impact across the holding company’s environmental, social and governance commitments, including its Science Based Targets initiative-approved climate goals, DE&I action plans and Working With Cancer pledge.

LaFond-Dufour will report to Publicis Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun and work closely with Agathe Bousquet, president of Publicis France and Directoire+ sponsor for ESG. LaFond-Dufour said in a statement that she admires the company’s ability to “anticipate the future” and “do the hard work required to prepare for it.”

“Thanks to our transformation, we have been outperforming the industry on every business and financial KPI for the past four years. But we know that for our growth to be truly sustainable, on every front, it also needs to be responsible,” Sadoun said in a statement. “With Nannette on board … We are confident we can take our ESG agenda even further [and] faster for the good of our people, our clients and our planet.”

LaFond-Dufour is a 12-year McCann veteran who formerly served as chief client officer and chief sustainability officer at McCann Worldgroup. McCann did not comment by deadline.

This is the latest in a series of high-level executive departures from the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency, including Global Executive Creative Director Pierre Lipton, Global Chief Product Officer Suzanne Powers and Global Executive Creative Director John Mescall, all of whom have left McCann Worldgroup since last August.

