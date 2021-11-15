Publicis Groupe promotes Magnus Djaba to global chief client officer

Publicis Groupe has promoted Magnus Djaba, its current global president of Saatchi & Saatchi, to the new role of global chief client officer.
The London-based Djaba will report directly to Publicis Groupe chariman and CEO Arthur Sadoun in his new role, and will join the Publicis Groupe Management Committee. Publicis said Djaba would be responsible for “coordinating and ensuring seamless access to Publicis Groupe’s best-in-class capabilities in data, creativity, media and technology for all of its global clients.”
Djaba has been global president of Saatchi & Saatchi since 2017, after being promoted to CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London in 2011. Prior to that, he was managing director of Fallon London. Additionally, since July 2020, Djaba has been CEO of Publicis Groupe UK’s creative practice, comprising Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Digitas, Publicis Poke, PGOne, Octopus Group and Turner Duckworth, reporting to CEO of Publicis Groupe U.K. Annette King.
Djaba’s new role as chief client officer will also include responsibilities previously overseen by Ros King, the Groupe’s executive vice president, global clients. According to a statement from the agency, King is stepping back to spend the next part of her career focused on leadership development and coaching.