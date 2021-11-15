Publicis Groupe promotes Magnus Djaba to global chief client officer

“Magnus is an outstanding leader, with a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs,” Sadoun said in a statement. “With our global client organisation, he will be instrumental as we go faster and deeper in delivering tailor-made solutions to our clients across marketing services and business transformation, to help them win in a platform world."

"I would like to warmly thank Ros for everything she has helped us achieve in the past years, and for everything she will continue to do as part of the Publicis family, having kindly agreed to play a vital role in developing and mentoring our next generation of leaders,” he added.

Djaba, the son of Ghanaian immigrants, is also on the English Premier League’s equality panel, and is a strong advocate of diversity equity and inclusion in his roles as a mentor at Apprentice Nation and Marketing Academy. He is chair of the Marketing Group of Great Britain.

“The pandemic has in many ways accelerated the future on its journey towards us, and has undoubtedly increased the opportunities and responsibilities of businesses and brands in the platform world in which we operate," he stated. "There’s no better time to partner with our clients to help them deliver on the possibilities that lie ahead. Our pledge is to help our clients win in a platform world—that’s what I’m here to do.”

The promotion comes on the heels of a series of major wins for Publicis (although it lost out to WPP in the massive Coca-Cola agency review announced last week). Publicis Groupe has recently won media business for Facebook parent company Meta, Walmart, Stellantis, Inspire Brands and L’Oréal China, as well as creative briefs from the likes of TikTok. The holding company last month announced that its revenue rose 11.2% in the third quarter on an organic basis.