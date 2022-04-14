Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter, boosted by media wins and Sapient

Publicis, which was named Holding Company of the Year in Ad Age's A List, is predicting a solid second quarter with growth of 5% and it is still predicting organic revenue growth of 4 to 5% for the full year, indicating that this would be at the “upper end” of its original predictions, and assuming that there would be further major deterioration in the global health and economic environment.

The war in Ukraine has had some effect, with Publicis recording an 87 million euro exceptional disposal loss for exiting Russia. Sadoun said the company would continue to protect its 350 employees from Ukraine, whether they were still there or now based elsewhere. In terms of the effect of the crisis on other clients and general confidence, he said it was too early to say. “What could have an impact is more the uncertainty of the length of the conflict,” he added.

Inflation and the rising cost of living will also be a factor in the coming year. However, Sadoun said that so far it had not impacted Publicis’ business and he does not anticipate a “major impact” for Q2.

Sadoun added: “If inflation continues it will have an impact on our clients’ business and we need to make sure we can mitigate that. We need to help our clients maximize their investment to make sure they can continue to invest to grow while reducing their costs.”

Sadoun—who last week revealed that he is remaining in France for two months following surgery for cancer—said that the pandemic continued to take up “a large part of our management time” at Publicis, particularly in terms of employee mental health. But in terms of business, it is not seeing much of an impact “other than when some countries go through lockdown, there is a slowdown, but then it comes back.”