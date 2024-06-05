Publicis hires Renato Fernandez to lead creative across its US agencies

“What Publicis is building got me incredibly excited. What they did with Marcel, then Le Truc, then PXP—they’re always ahead of the curve,” he said. “What really sweetened the deal was Susie. When you have a leader who is not the creative leader but still believes in creativity more than anything ... she is such a driving force.”

Nam and Fernandez both said the goal is not to bring top-down mandates but to work with the office CCOs to expand each agency’s potential. Nam likened it to what Gareth Goodall has been doing for the past two years as chief strategy officer for Publicis Creative U.S. (Nam joined last December, eight months after leaving Droga5.)

“We are not trying to define the narrative for each agency—we want to keep their identities clear. But when you have a strong creative leader, the standards naturally go up,” Fernandez said. “I have an optimistic take on this industry. I always believe in possibilities. That’s what I want to bring to the collective—the sense of possibilities. We want to elevate them, in their own making, so they can reach their potential.”