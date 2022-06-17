Publicis makes metaverse hires, adding four execs to focus on Web3

Publicis Groupe is continuing to bolster its Web3 expertise with four executives now focused on areas such as Web3 investment and blockchain.

Jessica Berger, who previously served as a director of digital at Weber Shandwick, is taking on the role of VP of innovation. Jeremy Cohen, who was head of global content partnerships for Publicis, takes on the role of head of Web3 investment. Additionally, Katie Hudson, previously VP, global client solutions, Kinesso, was named managing director of futurescapes, and Chris Outram, who was most recently VP of infrastructure at the adMarketplace, joins as head of blockchain.

They are joining a fairly new team under Publicis Media called Publicis Media Content and Innovation (PMC&I), which was launched eight months ago. Currently, the PMC&I team is made up of nearly 1,000 people globally who provide Web3 expertise in both blockchain use-cases (NFTs, smart contracts and decentralized applications), and metaverse technologies such as VR/AR and artificial intelligence, according to a spokeswoman for Publics Media.

“What we were trying to do on the one hand was not duplicative of the services that a Razorfish or a [Publicis] Sapient or anybody offers, but instead create something where they could all tap into it to make what they were doing better and stronger,” said Eric Levin, Publicis Media’s chief content and innovation officer, who leads the team. “We've spent the better part of two years building the foundational elements so that now as people come in and go, ‘I need to lease land or I need to mint NFTs,' we have all of those resources, and then that also now includes really incredible talent on the production and development side, prototyping in these new environments. So if a client comes in with any version of what it is that they want to build, we're actually able to build and help guide them strategically to do so.”