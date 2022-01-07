A real cash cow and an 'Insecure'-inspired scavenger hunt: Agency Brief

Fans who did the scavenger hunt received exclusive “Insecure” themed messages and videos via text that led them to several landmark locations and small Black-owned businesses that were on the hit series. Upon arriving at each location, fans found a QR code that led them to a clue about the next location. It culminated with a private event where fans got to listen to the soundtrack and were gifted with prizes and tote bags.

Winning accounts in the new year

Sports nutrition supplement manufacturer Universal Nutrition has named Terri & Sandy as its first agency of record.

The independent agency will be tasked with helping take Universal Nutrition and its brands “to the next level” by evolving the brand’s use of digital marketing and social media, according to a statement by the agency. Although there was no formal review for the business, Terri & Sandy helped seal the win when its Creative Director Mike Cicale shared his background as a former weightlifter.

“There are brands you have to work on because it’s your job and then there are brands you have to work on because it’s your life,” Cicale said in a statement. “As a former competitive powerlifter, I see partnering with Universal Nutrition as a chance to market incredible products to some of the most dedicated, hard-working athletes you'll ever meet.”

This is a significant move for the company as the sports nutrition market continues to see continued growth. The market is expected to increase in revenue by approximately 10% to 11% between 2022 and 2028, according to a recent market analysis report by Grand View Research.