A real cash cow and an 'Insecure'-inspired scavenger hunt: Agency Brief

TaxSlayer is taking “cash cow” and “money tree” to a realistic level with its latest “File Fearlessly” campaign. The tax-filing service is rolling out an all-new brand campaign—its largest since 2017—in hopes of challenging TurboTax and H&R Block by capturing 40% of taxpayers who file in the first six weeks of the new year.
The new campaign was created by creative agency Party Land, and puts a literal spin on familiar money idioms such as “cash cow” and “money tree.” The agency came up with two 30-second-commercials that show two different people filing their taxes using TaxSlayer.
The first shows a young man clicking “file now” only to see a cow covered in cash appear. The second shows a mom who whips out a chainsaw and instead of taking off a few branches takes down the whole money tree.
The campaign is leaning towards humor in order to highlight TaxSlayer’s approachable service. It will continue running on TV until mid-April.