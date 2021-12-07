Rethink expands to the U.S. with New York office

Canadian agency Rethink is opening an office in New York in response to significant demand from existing and new clients based in the U.S.

The expansion comes as Rethink, which has grown revenue by 45% in the past 12 months, has found itself increasingly approached by U.S. clients after its attention-getting campaigns for Kraft Heinz such as Heinz’s “Draw Ketchup” and all-red jigsaw puzzle, and Kraft's Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, which rolled out in the U.S. after huge demand when the agency introduced it first in Canada.

The agency, which was awarded Ad Age’s Creative Agency of the Year in 2021, is joining the Dawn Marketing collective of independent agencies, founded by former MDC Partners Chief Marketing Officer Bob Kantor in 2019. Its new office, on 7th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, brings it together with other agencies in the Dawn group.

The agency's managing partners, Chief Operating Officer Caleb Goodman, Chief Strategy Officer Sean McDonald and Chief Creative Officer Aaron Starkman will oversee the U.S. expansion. The trio will spend half their time in New York, while the agency is currently recruiting for at least 12 positions based in the U.S. office. Approximately 50 people in the agency overall are also currently working on global business.

