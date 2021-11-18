R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas

R/GA promoted Fabiano Coura, previously senior VP, managing director at R/GA São Paulo, to president of the Americas. The position was previously vacant for four years, with CEO Sean Lyons handling the duties during that time.

In his new role, Coura will work closely with Lyons and oversee North America offices in Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, as well as Latin American offices in São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago.

His new responsibilities will include overseeing expansion and growth at R/GA, while helping "drive innovation and cross-collaboration” in the U.S. and Latin America offices, according to a press release.

“We used to say that sometimes opportunities are concentrated, but talent is everywhere,” Coura said. “And this is especially true after the pandemic, we have people working all across the country right now. And all across the region right now. So my main goal is really to make sure that this network becomes really one thing. One thing only with shared beliefs, shared values and common goals working together to serve the clients that we have.”

Coura’s previous position will now be held by Marcio Oliveira, who most recently served as executive director of business development of the São Paulo office.

Before joining R/GA 11 years ago, Coura held multiple leadership positions across Latin America at Modem Media, Fábrica and Neogama/BBH, where he was the digital strategy and creative director.