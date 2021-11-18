Agency News

R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas

The position was previously vacant for four years, with CEO Sean Lyons handling the duties during that time
By Keira Wingate and Brian Bonilla. Published on November 18, 2021.
R/GA promoted Fabiano Coura, previously senior VP, managing director at R/GA São Paulo, to president of the Americas. The position was previously vacant for four years, with CEO Sean Lyons handling the duties during that time. 

In his new role, Coura will work closely with Lyons and oversee North America offices in Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, as well as Latin American offices in São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago.

His new responsibilities will include overseeing expansion and growth at R/GA, while helping "drive innovation and cross-collaboration” in the U.S. and Latin America offices, according to a press release. 

“We used to say that sometimes opportunities are concentrated, but talent is everywhere,” Coura said. “And this is especially true after the pandemic, we have people working all across the country right now. And all across the region right now. So my main goal is really to make sure that this network becomes really one thing. One thing only with shared beliefs, shared values and common goals working together to serve the clients that we have.”

Coura’s previous position will now be held by Marcio Oliveira, who most recently served as executive director of business development of the São Paulo office.

Before joining R/GA 11 years ago, Coura held multiple leadership positions across Latin America at Modem Media, Fábrica and Neogama/BBH, where he was the digital strategy and creative director. 

While at Neogama/BBH, Coura pioneered mobile marketing in Brazil and launched the first commercial application for the iPhone developed in Latin America, for Bradesco Auto.

He’s looking to expand on his media skills when fully transitioned into the new role, where he will be in charge of over 700 people—out of 1,700 total—at the agency. 

With Coura heading both the U.S. and Latin America offices, Lyons says the agency can now focus on global clients, whom they haven't been able to "super-connect" with. 

Lyons and Coura will work closely together to ensure R/GA employees all over the world are in sync as they work remotely or in the office.  

“The company's job is now to create the spaces and the moments for people to come in and build those rituals again, and everyone's gonna be in a different level," Lyons said, referring to peoples' comfort levels should they choose to reenter the office. 

R/GA also announced Juan Soprano, VP executive technology and shared revenue director, will become the VP, managing director of SS LATAM which means he will oversee offices in all Spanish-speaking countries, not including Brazil.

The New York office will continue to be run by executive VP, managing director, Nick Allen, who will also report to Lyons.

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

