The Richards Group hires chief talent and culture officer
Six months after The Richards Group was rocked by a racist remark by its now-departed founder, the agency has hired Nikki Wilson to fill what CEO Glenn Dady says may be "the most important position we've created since the founding of the agency." Wilson will serve as the shop's first-ever chief talent and culture officer.
Wilson, an 18-year veteran of General Motors, where she led human resources strategy in Arlington, Texas, will spearhead "the workforce plan vision for the agency's changing culture and ongoing rebuild," the shop said in a statement. She will also oversee leadership training.
"Nikki's valuable experience in human resources, labor relations and DEI make her a crucial asset as your agency continues to rebuild—for now and for years to come," said Dady in the statement.
Wilson is also charged with helping the agency change its culture, which suffered a blow within the industry and among a parade of clients who left following a remark by founder Stan Richards in an internal meeting that a campaign proposed for Motel 6 was "too Black" and could alienate the client's "white supremacist constituents." Since then, the shop has appointed an outside inclusion, equity and diversity counsel, Do What Matters, which it said "furthers the agency's commitment to a broader and more diverse workforce and a core focus on its people—with inclusion-first management being top priority."
"I'm excited to join The Richards Group at such an important time in their refounding journey," says Wilson. "As the agency continues to deliver great content, we also want to deliver a great employee experience."