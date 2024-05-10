Rocket Cos. puts its media business in review

Rocket Cos. has put its media account in review, Ad Age has learned.

The review includes the Detroit-based company’s U.S. portfolio of brands such as Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes. The news comes just months after Rocket Cos. appointed Jonathan Mildenhall its first group chief marketing officer in January, tasking him with unifying the different Rocket products and offerings into one brand voice.

“We see enormous opportunity to consolidate, integrate and elevate all of Rocket’s media under one agency and make the most of our up to $875 million marketing budget,” Mildenhall said in a statement.

Consello Group is leading the review and is working with Rocket “to ensure the pitch process is rigorous and extremely 100% fair to all agencies” involved, Mildenhall said, without naming the agencies.