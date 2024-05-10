Agency News

Rocket Cos. puts its media business in review

Marketer says it wants to 'make the most of our up to $875 million marketing budget'
By Brian Bonilla, Ewan Larkin and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 10, 2024.
Corona Extra is in creative review

Rocket Cos. owns Rocket Mortgage.

Credit: Bloomberg

Rocket Cos. has put its media account in review, Ad Age has learned.

The review includes the Detroit-based company’s U.S. portfolio of brands such as Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes. The news comes just months after Rocket Cos. appointed Jonathan Mildenhall its first group chief marketing officer in January, tasking him with unifying the different Rocket products and offerings into one brand voice. 

“We see enormous opportunity to consolidate, integrate and elevate all of Rocket’s media under one agency and make the most of our up to $875 million marketing budget,” Mildenhall said in a statement.

Consello Group is leading the review and is working with Rocket “to ensure the pitch process is rigorous and extremely 100% fair to all agencies” involved, Mildenhall said, without naming the agencies.

In addition to Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Cos. owns and operates brands such as Rocket Homes, Rocket Money, Lendesk, Amrock, Core Digital Media and Woodward Capital Management. 

Quicken Loans, which renamed itself to Rocket Mortgage in 2021, appointed Universal McCann as its media agency six years ago.

Universal McCann referred the comment to the client.

Consello Group, which is working on the pitch, notably hired longtime ad executive Wendy Clark last year. She is currently a partner and the CEO of Consello Experience, a division within the advisory firm. The firm also touts partners and a leadership team that includes Oscar Salazar, previously the founding chief technology officer at Uber; Mindy Grossman, former president and CEO at WW International; and NFL legend Tom Brady.

In January, Mildenhall, a marketing veteran who has worked for Airbnb and Coca-Cola and helped create 11 different Super Bowl spots, told Ad Age that one of his top priorities was creating a new marketing playbook for Rocket Cos. at large. That means making “marketing sense” out of Rocket’s diverse companies and services.

Rocket Cos. first-quarter revenue more than doubled to $1.38 billion.

Last year, Rocket’s holding company, Rocket Holdings Inc., spent $252 million in U.S. measured media according to numbers from Vivvix, including paid social data from Pathmatics. That was down from $316 million spent in 2022. The Rocket Mortgage brand spent $151 million on U.S. measured media last year, down from $217 million in 2022.

 

