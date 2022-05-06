Edelman sibling advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate

Questions arose today after the progressive newsletter Popular Information published excerpts from an email that Katie Cwayna, Zeno’s executive VP for media strategy, sent to staff outlining what she considered the best approach for clients: dodging any questions about Roe that news outlets might pose in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating it’s about to be struck down.

“Do not take a stance you cannot reverse, especially when the decision is not final,” Cwayna warned in the email that was sent to employees, who were directed to share the message with clients. “Subjects that divide the country can sometimes be no-win situations for companies, because regardless of what they do, they will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders.”

In a separate segment, she cautioned companies to avoid “media fishing” on the topic, which could draw unwanted attention, and not to respond to any questions about the company’s stance posted on social media.

Read more: Agencies, brands respond to Supreme Court draft

Leilani Sweeney, Zeno’s global head of marketing, confirmed to Crain's Business Chicago that the email was sent May 3— the day after Politico published the draft opinion on its website—but said the note “was intended to provide counsel on immediate response in the earlier hours of breaking news, not a prescription for how to handle the issue for the long term.”

She didn’t provide a copy of the email but said the Popular Information story didn’t reflect the entire communication. Sweeney said the email also told companies to recognize that many employees, especially female workers, could be triggered by the upcoming court decision and that some companies may choose to approach the situation in their own way.

The email also said clients might want to consider “delaying outreach of major brand announcements for the remainder of the week (press releases, etc.) if your goal is major business or mainstream press."

Cwayna has worked for Zeno since January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile, and previously was a director of media relations at Fox News.