Roe v. Wade—agencies respond to Supreme Court overturning abortion ruling

When Friday's news broke, Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO of Fig, sent a statement to the agency that said, “I’m sure you all saw the news this morning that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned. This decision is a grave injustice. It will disproportionately affect low-income individuals and people of color and it sets back decades of progress for equality. The rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November. I will continue to protest, and I will be voting.”

Stagwell Group Chairman and CEO Mark Penn’s statement to his staff reads, “We are singularly focused on supporting our people through this transition. While we cannot predict how abortion access will evolve in the coming months, or even years, Stagwell believes employees should have access to excellent health care, regardless of their location. We are taking immediate steps that will expand our network travel benefits to give employees access to the nearest approved reproductive health care provider in a legally permissible way,” said Penn. “We hope this travel benefit will provide employees located in states that have implemented new restrictions on reproductive rights with access to care.”

A spokesperson at Wieden + Kennedy told Ad Age that it "supports the right to reproductive freedom."

The statement continued: "We will never stop working to create a safe place for one another. We cover abortion care at no cost to our employees, and will continue to do so. If an employee, their partner, or dependents live in a state where access to an abortion becomes restricted or banned, we will cover the travel expenses to a state where this is available, legal, and safe. This is a sad day in America. Let’s take care of each other in every way we know how."