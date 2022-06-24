Roe v. Wade—agencies respond to Supreme Court overturning abortion ruling

Within an hour of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Ad Age reporters in Cannes observed top executives at major agencies beginning to craft statements to their teams, reaffirming their commitment to supporting employees in states where abortion is outlawed.
The high court's decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling, which protects a woman's right to an abortion, has sparked multiple reactions from the ad world.
Mischief President and Partner Kerry McKibbin told Ad Age that she is "Heartbroken by the decision. And enraged. Women will die because of this decision. The same Supreme Court that just said states can’t regulate guns has now also said that states can regulate women’s bodies."
She continued: "And [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas has written that the rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage should also now be reconsidered. So, while I am heartbroken and enraged, we have to continue to fight. And I think, as advertisers and leaders, we should consider using every tool in our tool belt to oppose these changes. To protest. To protect our staff and their rights."